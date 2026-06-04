Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Forecast 2031: 12%+ CAGR, Growing Clinical Research & Regenerative Medicine Applications to Drive Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
Jun 04, 2026, 11:21 ET
HYDERABAD, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the mesenchymal stem cells market size is projected to grow from USD 5.14 billion in 2026 to USD 9.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by increasing adoption of stem cell-based therapies and growing research efforts aimed at developing advanced regenerative treatment solutions. The market expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and ongoing advancements in stem cell processing and manufacturing technologies.
Market growth is fueled by the growing application of mesenchymal stem cells in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and immune-modulation therapies. Researchers and healthcare organizations are increasingly investigating the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cells for orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular conditions, neurological disorders, and wound healing applications. Their ability to differentiate into multiple cell types and support tissue repair is contributing to expanding clinical interest and investment across the healthcare sector.
The market is further benefiting from increasing clinical trial activity, rising public and private funding for regenerative medicine research, and expanding partnerships between biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations. Growing interest in developing novel therapies for unmet medical needs is expected to continue supporting market growth throughout the forecast period.
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Share by Region
North America represents a significant share of the mesenchymal stem cells market, driven by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong research funding, growing clinical trial activity, and increasing adoption of regenerative medicine technologies.
Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by expanding stem cell research programs, favorable research initiatives, and increasing collaboration among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and healthcare providers.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare investments, expanding biotechnology capabilities, growing regenerative medicine research activities, and increasing awareness regarding advanced therapeutic approaches across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says "The mesenchymal stem cells market continues to reflect evolving research priorities, regulatory developments, and commercialization activity across healthcare ecosystems. Mordor Intelligence combines structured secondary research, expert validation, and consistent analytical frameworks to provide a transparent view of market dynamics, supporting more informed business decisions than reports built on limited or less-auditable inputs."
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Trends & Forecast
Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicine Therapies
Healthcare researchers and biotechnology companies are increasingly utilizing mesenchymal stem cells in the development of regenerative therapies targeting chronic diseases, tissue repair, and immune-related disorders.
Advancements in Stem Cell Manufacturing and Processing Technologies
Innovations in cell expansion, cryopreservation, and large-scale manufacturing processes are improving production efficiency and supporting broader commercialization of stem cell-based therapies.
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Segmentation Overview
By Products & Services
- Products
- Kits, Media and Reagents
- Cells and Cell Lines
- Other Products
- Services
- By Type
- Autologous
- Allogeneic
By Source
- Adipose Tissue
- Bone Marrow
- Cord Blood
- Fetal Liver
- Others
By Indication
- Bone and Cartilage Repair
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Inflammatory and Immunological Disease
- Liver Diseases
- Cancer
- Graft-versus-Host Disease
- Others
By Application
- Disease Modelling
- Drug Development and Discovery
- Stem Cell Banking
- Tissue Engineering
- Toxicology Studies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mesenchymal-stem-cells-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Competitive Outlook
The mesenchymal stem cells market features biotechnology companies, regenerative medicine developers, cell therapy manufacturers, and research organizations focused on expanding therapeutic applications and improving stem cell manufacturing capabilities. Market participants are investing in advanced cell processing technologies, clinical development programs, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Product innovation, research partnerships, and expansion of regenerative medicine pipelines continue to shape competitive dynamics across the industry.
Major Companies in the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market include:
- Lonza Group AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- PromoCell GmbH
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