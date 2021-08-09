Air Handling Unit Market | Positioning of vendors such as Arbonia AG, Carrier Global Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd. to be dominant during forecast period

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries will offer immense growth opportunities, high market competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Handling Unit Market is segmented as below:

Type

Non-residential



Residential

Product

<5000m3 Per Hour



5000-15000 M3 Per Hour



<15000m3 Per Hour

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41421

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Air Particle Monitor System Market - Global air particle monitor system market is segmented by application (indoor and outdoor), end-user (government, commercial and residential, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Air Quality Monitor Market - Global air quality monitor market is segmented by end-user (government, commercial and residential, energy and pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our air handling unit market report covers the following areas:

Air Handling Unit Market size

Air Handling Unit Market trends

Air Handling Unit Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for cooling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the air handling unit market growth during the next few years.

Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Air Handling Unit Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Air Handling Unit Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Handling Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air handling unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air handling unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air handling unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air handling unit market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Capacity

<5000m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5000-15000 m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

<15000m3 per hour - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Capacity

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arbonia AG

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Systemair AB

Trane Technologies Plc

VTS Polska Sp. z o. o.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/air-handling-unit-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio