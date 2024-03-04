Air handling unit market size to grow by USD 3.82 billion, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV and more among the key companies in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The air handling unit market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,825.59 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Growing construction sector, Increasing data centers, and Growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIKÂ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Technavio categorizes the global air handling unit market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Key Benefits for Companies

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), capacity (up to 5000 m3 per hour, above 15000 m3 per hour, and 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Non-residential

The non-residential segment was valued at USD 4,287.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The rising demand for energy efficiency among organizations and increasing construction activities in the non-residential sector are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the segment is also driven by the increase in the number of data centers worldwide.

Analyst Review

The Air Handling Unit (AHU) market is a dynamic landscape shaped by diverse sectors, from residential buildings to commercial or retail spaces, reflecting a spectrum of demands and challenges. In regions like Europe and North America, where mixed-use buildings proliferate, developers and tenants alike seek innovative solutions to enhance occupancy rates and operational efficiency amidst sluggish growth and slow economic growth.

Rising energy costs and evolving manufacturing landscapes underscore the adverse impact on bottom lines. However, amidst challenges lie opportunities for rapid transformation. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) into AHUs/HVAC systems heralds a new era of data sharing and cloud-based operations, promising cost-effective solutions and proactive predictive maintenance.

The quest for efficiency extends to building design, where technological developments drive cost- and environment-related benefits. Real-time performance data empowers remote diagnosis and control, optimizing comfort control and fostering healthy building performance.

Yet, barriers persist, from fluctuating raw material prices to lack of awareness regarding the benefits of HVAC systems. OEMs and suppliers grapple with market penetration in developing and underdeveloped economies, where perceptions of expensive systems hinder adoption.

In this ecosystem, contractors and standards play pivotal roles, ensuring compliance with SEER standards and fostering energy-efficient HVAC systems. Residential HVAC construction firms cater to the residential sector, offering tailored solutions for single-family homes.

The commercial segment witnesses diverse applications, from shopping malls to hospitals, data centers, and universities, each demanding customized solutions to meet specific capacity and performance requirements. The packaged air handling unit segment caters to compact spaces, while the ≤5,000 m3/h segment addresses the needs of small capacity air handling units in the residential sector.

Materials innovation, from metal & alloys to polypropylene and fiber-reinforced plastics, drives efficiency and durability, benefiting end users across industries. As the AHU market evolves, collaboration across the value chain is essential to unlock its full potential and usher in a new era of sustainable comfort and performance.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentaion by Capacity Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

