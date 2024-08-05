Air Humidifier Market to Reach $6.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"Consumers increasingly seek humidifiers integrated with smart home ecosystems, allowing remote control via smartphones and voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. These smart humidifiers offer advanced features such as real-time humidity monitoring, automatic adjustments, and air quality tracking."

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Humidifier Market by Type (Vaporizers, Impeller Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier, and Wick/evaporative Systems) and Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the air humidifier market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining optimal indoor air quality for health and comfort is propelling demand for air humidifiers, particularly in regions with dry climates or during winter seasons. Moreover, the rising prevalence of respiratory ailments such as asthma and allergies is further fueling market expansion as humidifiers are often recommended to alleviate symptoms. Technological advancements such as the integration of smart features like humidity sensors and remote-control capabilities are enhancing user convenience and driving adoption among tech-savvy consumers.

Additionally, the growing popularity of wellness trends and the emphasis on creating a conducive environment for relaxation and sleep are creating new avenues for market growth. Furthermore, the expanding commercial sector, including healthcare facilities, offices, and hospitality establishments, presents lucrative opportunities for air humidifier manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand for improved air quality and comfort in various indoor settings.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $3.7 Billion Market Size In 2033 $6.0 Billion CAGR 5.0 % No. Of Pages In Report 315 Segment Covered Humidifier Type, Application, And Region Drivers Increase In Health Awareness Rapidly Growing Commercial And Residential Sector Government Standards And Regulations To Maintain Humidity Opportunities Growing Concerns Over The Static Electricity In Industries Introduction Of Latest Technologies Restraints Regular Maintenance Of Humidifier

By Humidifier Type

Ultrasonic humidifiers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By humidifier type, the vaporizers segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global air humidifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These humidifiers are economically priced and hence affordable. In addition, it provides soothing moisture, which allows the user to breathe easily and sleep comfortably. Some of the warm humidifiers also feature programmable hygrostat and a digital display.

However, the ultrasonic humidifiers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033. Ultrasonic humidifiers are the least expensive and the most energy-efficient humidifiers, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, low maintenance and quiet operation are the key factors positively influencing the ultrasonic air humidifier market. Moreover, some companies are offering ultrasonic emitters that produce the mist by nebulizing the water and do not create annoying remains of white powder derived from the materials present in the water, thus further increasing the market demand for ultrasonic humidifiers.

By Application

Residential segment to retain its dominance by 2033

Based on application, the residential segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air humidifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the need to maintain indoor air humidity in the winter season is expected to drive the growth of the residential segment in the air humidifier market. In addition, a rise in awareness of the ill effects of dry air such as dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, nose irritation, dry cough, bloody noses, and others is expected to drive the market growth.

However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033. The increase in the adoption of humidifier technology at commercial sites such as malls and stores to provide a comfortable environment to customers is expected to drive the commercial segment during the forecast period.

By Region

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, the North America region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global air humidifier market. The North American market is driven by high consumer awareness about the ill effects of dry air and the presence of cold and low humid climates. In addition, the vast presence of manufacturers and product promotion from regulatory bodies including the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) are expected to further drive the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Leading Market Players

Whirlpool Corporation

General Electric (GE Appliances)

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Electrolux Group

Bosch Home Appliances

Viking Range Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Miele

Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Smeg

Bertazzoni

Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Blomberg Appliances

The report analyzes these key players in the global air humidifier market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Recent Key Strategies and Developments

In February 2024 , Whirlpool Corporation and BORA share the belief that the kitchen is the hub of the home and is a space that should be redesigned through a lens that pushes boundaries while merging technology and function. Founded on the mutual passion to question the ordinary, the two companies are collaborating to bring the best induction downdraft technology exclusively to JennAir and KitchenAid brand induction downdraft cooktops in North America in 2025.

, Whirlpool Corporation and BORA share the belief that the kitchen is the hub of the home and is a space that should be redesigned through a lens that pushes boundaries while merging technology and function. Founded on the mutual passion to question the ordinary, the two companies are collaborating to bring the best induction downdraft technology exclusively to JennAir and KitchenAid brand induction downdraft cooktops in in 2025. In September 2023 , Panasonic Life Solutions India introduced a new range of refrigerators, under Panasonic's proprietary Prime Convertible series, which comes with higher capacities and upgraded features like a bottom-mounted freezer where the freezer compartment is situated at the bottom of the refrigerator offering convenient storage and easy access to vegetables and fruits in the fridge compartment.

, Panasonic Life Solutions India introduced a new range of refrigerators, under Panasonic's proprietary Prime Convertible series, which comes with higher capacities and upgraded features like a bottom-mounted freezer where the freezer compartment is situated at the bottom of the refrigerator offering convenient storage and easy access to vegetables and fruits in the fridge compartment. In August 2020 , LG Electronics USA introduced the industry's first line of smart ranges to offer the exclusive InstaView knock-on technology plus Air Fry capability. The goal is to help provide meal inspiration and faster, more convenient prep for all those homeowners who are now cooking more at home.

, LG Electronics introduced the industry's first line of smart ranges to offer the exclusive InstaView knock-on technology plus Air Fry capability. The goal is to help provide meal inspiration and faster, more convenient prep for all those homeowners who are now cooking more at home. In April 2018 , Whirlpool, the premium appliance manufacturer, partnered with Youreko to help consumers understand the financial benefits of efficient appliances. Youreko is an energy savings tool, installed on the Whirlpool website, which rates products according to their running costs and demonstrates a product's lifetime electricity financial saving. According to Youreko, 90 percent of consumers find this information useful to know when purchasing a new appliance.

