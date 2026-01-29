Air India Orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Expand Single-Aisle Fleet

- Purchase includes 20 737-8 and 10 737-10 airplanes for domestic, regional growth

- Additional 737 MAX jets support strong single-aisle demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air India announced today the airline has ordered 30 more fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets, expanding its Boeing order book to nearly 200 airplanes across the company's single-aisle and widebody airplane families.

The airline finalized an incremental purchase of 20 737-8 jets this month and an order for 10 737-10 airplanes was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website. Both purchases exercised existing options as Air India expands its route network to meet rising travel demand.

Boeing and Air India today announced an order for 30 fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets at the annual Wings Airshow in Hyderabad. Pictured left to right: Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, India; Air India CEO Campbell Wilson; Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, India; Boeing India and South Asia President Salil Gupte; and Paul Righi, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia. Boeing and Air India announce the airline order of 30 more fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets, expanding its Boeing order book to nearly 200 airplanes across the company’s single-aisle and widebody airplane families.

"This additional order for 30 Boeing 737 aircraft is part of our broader fleet strategy to position Air India firmly for the future, as a world-class global carrier that India deserves and the world expects," said Campbell Wilson, CEO and managing director of Air India. "Building on our 2023 orders and subsequent additions, this order supports steady deliveries and fleet upgrades planned over the next few years.

Air India will operate the new 737-8s, leveraging their dispatch reliability, fuel efficiency and range flexibility on high-frequency, domestic and short-haul regional routes. The airline also plans to deploy the larger 737-10 to maintain operational commonality and carry more passengers at the lowest cost per seat among single-aisle aircraft.

"Air India's order for more 737 MAX jets underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet as they continue to expand connectivity across India and the South Asia region," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia. "We value Air India's confidence in the 737-10 and 737-8 to provide the capacity and versatility they need as a cornerstone of their single-aisle growth strategy."

As Air India expands its fleet and network, Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook forecasts the Indian and South Asian region will need nearly 3,300 new airplanes over the next two decades with 90% of those single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

