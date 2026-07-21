Air India Selects New JFK Terminal 6 For Future Operations

Airline to Join Star Alliance Partners at T6 and Operate Flagship Lounge Beginning in 2028

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (JFK T6), and Air India, India's leading global airline, today announced that the airline has chosen T6 for its operations beginning in 2028.

The move aligns Air India with other Star Alliance member carriers in the new terminal and marks another major airline commitment to T6, which has now been selected by 16 leading international carriers at JFK. Other airlines that have announced movements to T6 include Star Alliance members Air Canada, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, and TAP Air Portugal — in addition to Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Condor, JetBlue, Kuwait Airways, Icelandair, and Norse Atlantic. Air India's existing codeshare or interline partnerships with many of these carriers will offer customers seamless, same-terminal connections to onward destinations across the Americas.

Building on the recent opening of its signature Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport, Air India will further expand its premium ground experience in North America with the launch of its first flagship Maharaja Lounge at JFK Terminal 6. Spanning 9,100 square feet in a prime post-security location overlooking the terminal's vibrant commercial concourse, the lounge will bring Air India's distinctive blend of Indian hospitality, comfort, and world-class amenities to customers on both coasts of the United States.

Terminal 6 will open in two phases, with the first set of gates opening in 2026 and the remaining gates and terminal completion expected by 2028. T6 is a cornerstone of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport, aimed at creating a cohesive, modern, and world-class gateway with the construction of two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Air India currently operates daily nonstop services from JFK Terminal 4 to Delhi and Mumbai using its flagship Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring brand-new or upgraded cabin interiors. Its current operations at Terminal 4 will continue normally until the airline's planned move to T6 in 2028.

"At Vantage Group, we believe transformations are built through transparent, aligned partnerships and a shared vision for the future," said George Casey, Chair of JMP and Chair and CEO, Vantage Group. "Air India's decision to join Terminal 6 validates the innovative approach we have taken to create and manage a new world-class international terminal at JFK, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Air India will be an important partner in helping Terminal 6 deliver an exceptional experience while strengthening JFK's role as a premier international gateway."

Developed by JFK Millennium Partners, led by Vantage Group, T6 is designed to deliver a boutique, guest‑focused travel experience, featuring short walking distances from the security checkpoint to all gates, modern amenities, intuitive wayfinding and a curated shopping and dining program that reflects New York's global character.

"Welcoming Air India to the new Terminal 6 is an exciting milestone for both T6 and JFK Airport," said Steve Thody, JMP's Chief Executive Officer. "Air India is a globally recognized carrier undergoing a bold transformation, and T6 is built to support that vision. From shorter walks and modern design to an environment focused on comfort and efficiency, T6 will offer Air India passengers an entirely new and elevated guest experience," Thody added.

The move supports Air India's ongoing transformation and its focus on enhancing the end‑to‑end customer journey across key international gateways.

"New York has long been one of India's most important global gateways; it's a relationship that spans more than six decades," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India. "Our move to Terminal 6 will complement the deployment of our flagship aircraft offering the "new Air India experience" to our customers. T6's guest-centric design, operational efficiency and the proximity to fellow Star Alliance members will further elevate our customers' experience and enable smoother, seamlessly connected journeys through JFK starting in 2028."

Since its privatization in 2022, Air India has been undergoing a comprehensive transformation spanning fleet renewal, new cabin products, digital transformation, operational enhancements, and elevated customer experience initiatives. The airline has placed record orders for 600 aircraft and continues to introduce new and retrofitted cabin products, expand its global network, enhance on-board offerings, and invest significantly in technology platforms to deliver seamless travel experiences across customer touchpoints.

About Terminal 6

Once complete, T6 will feature over 60 pieces of permanent art, expansive airline lounges, NYC-inspired shopping and dining, sustainability‑driven design elements, and state-of-the-art technologies throughout. Additional features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

Automated baggage handling system

Seamless connectivity to JFK Terminal 5

New shared customs/border control facility with Terminal 5

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy-efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

North America's first airport with common-use, all-electric ground support for aircraft handling, supporting significant emissions reduction

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision, and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About Air India Group

The Air India Group – comprising full-service global airline, Air India, and value carrier, Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India Group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries travellers to 60 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India Group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed orders for 600 new aircraft. In addition to taking new aircraft deliveries, Air India progressively retrofitting all its legacy aircraft.

The Air India Group operates South Asia's largest aviation training academy in Gurugram, India. The construction of a new flying school and a greenfield maintenance base is in progress.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India's rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more news on Air India, visit http://www.airindia.com/newsroom

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners