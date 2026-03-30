TAP Air Portugal selects new JFK Terminal 6 for future operations

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and TAP Air Portugal, (TAP) the national carrier of Portugal, today announced that TAP will make T6 its future home at JFK airport, joining codeshare partner JetBlue and Star Alliance airlines such as Air Canada, ANA, Avianca, Lufthansa and SWISS in the state-of-the-art terminal as part of its phase one opening in 2026.

TAP Air Portugal will operate from the new JFK Terminal 6 in 2026

TAP has served the New York market for over 50 years. It currently operates daily nonstop service from JFK to Lisbon using the state-of-the-art Airbus A330neo and A321neo aircraft. TAP's operations will continue normally until its planned move to T6 later in 2026. Other airlines that will operate from T6 include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, Frontier, Icelandair, Kuwait Airways, and Norse.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

TAP passengers can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates. Additional features include extensive biometric-enabled, self-service bag drop facilities, 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

"TAP Air Portugal's decision to join our T6 family reinforces our vision to create a world-class gateway that connects people and cultures across the globe," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "TAP's long-standing roots in the New York market have strengthened connectivity between the U.S. and Europe and align perfectly with our goal to deliver an innovative and welcoming T6 guest experience."

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal is the country's leading airline, in operation since 1945 and based in Lisbon. A member of Star Alliance, TAP serves over 90 destinations across Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The airline is recognized for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-quality service to millions of passengers worldwide. TAP continues to invest in digital transformation to enhance the customer journey at every touchpoint. For more information, please visit www.tapairportugal.com.

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners