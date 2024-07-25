Air Mattress And Beds Market size is set to grow by USD 111.1 million from 2024-2028, Increase in online retailing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air mattress and beds market size is estimated to grow by USD 111.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period. Increase in online retailing is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing end-user preference for customized air mattresses and beds. However, fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge .Key market players include Alps Brands, Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Elanor Surgicals, Englander Sleep Products, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., LunoLife Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Relief-Mart Inc., Restwell Sleep Products, Saif Care, Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd., Sleep Judge, SoundAsleep Products, Spring Air International, STE, Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Wenzel.

Vendors in the global air mattress and beds market employ strategies to boost product adoption among individual and commercial consumers. Customized mattress models are one such approach, allowing vendors to cater to unique customer needs, convenience, and support. End-users may require non-standard mattress sizes due to space constraints or have specific support requirements, such as those with back problems. Vendors offer customization through both offline and online channels, like Helix Sleep's Sleep Quiz feature, to meet diverse customer demands. These factors will fuel the growth of the global air mattress and beds market throughout the forecast period.

The Air Mattress and Beds market is witnessing significant growth due to trends like odor-free nature, durability, and user convenience. These mattresses offer pressure alleviation, ensuring better blood circulation and posture improvement for back pain sufferers. Hotels and hospitals are major consumers, catering to international tourists and wellness tourism. Nuclear families in urban regions prefer space-saving inflatable options for extra beds. Durability is crucial, with materials like Polyvinyl Chloride ensuring longevity. Traditional mattresses face competition due to air leaks and the convenience of air mattresses. The market includes product offerings for various segments - commercial application (extra room charges, pre-installed), household application (extra guests), and e-commerce stores for online shopping. Super-low-priced air mattresses cater to budget-conscious consumers, while super-luxurious beds cater to high-end markets. Comfortable bedding solutions are essential for addressing sleep-related disorders.

The global air mattress and beds market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs, primarily for petroleum-based polyurethane. These costs impact manufacturing plans and lead to uncertainties, affecting sales and revenue. The prices of petrochemicals, a key raw material, depend on natural gas and crude oil. Political instability in the Middle East and supply-demand imbalances have caused an increase in crude oil prices, impacting petrochemical supply and market growth. These issues may hinder the adoption rate of air mattresses and beds, negatively affecting sales and the overall growth of the global air mattress and beds market.

and supply-demand imbalances have caused an increase in crude oil prices, impacting petrochemical supply and market growth. These issues may hinder the adoption rate of air mattresses and beds, negatively affecting sales and the overall growth of the global air mattress and beds market. The Air Mattress and Beds market is thriving, driven by the growing trend towards healthy lifestyles and better sleeping conditions. This market caters to various segments, including Sleeping Beds for homes, Accessories for enhancing comfort, and Commercial Industry applications in restaurants and schools. Brands like Kurlon lead the way with innovative technologies like Kurlopedic and Air-flow, offering adjustable, durable beds that provide relief from health issues such as back problems and joint injuries. These beds offer health benefits by addressing pressure points, improving blood flow, and providing full-size, twin-size, king-size, and queen-size options. Medicated air mattresses are also popular for holiday homes and small room sizes in urban areas. Space-saving solutions are in demand, with both online and offline platforms offering a wide range of options. Overall, this market is expected to grow, catering to the needs of nuclear families and individuals seeking pressure relief and a good night's sleep.

1.1 Commercial- The air mattress and beds market primarily caters to the commercial sector, with significant demand coming from hotels, hospitals, and correctional facilities. These establishments require portable and easy-to-store sleeping solutions. The hospitality industry's growth and the popularity of outdoor activities will fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Hotels, including Marriott International. Inc and Intercrop Hotel Group, increasingly use air mattresses and beds due to rising customer expectations for comfortable accommodations. This trend is expected to continue, driving the demand for new air mattresses and beds in the commercial segment of the global air mattress and beds market.

The global Pressure Relief Mattress Market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing awareness about pressure ulcers and the rising elderly population. The global Mattress Market is also expanding, fueled by growing health consciousness and demand for quality sleep products. Additionally, the global Therapeutic Beds Market is growing due to advancements in medical technology and the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses requiring long-term care. Key players in these markets are focusing on innovative product development and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence and meet evolving consumer needs.

The air mattress and beds market caters to the demand for comfortable and odor-free sleeping solutions, ideal for camping trips and small room sizes in urban areas. These mattresses offer durability, with materials ranging from rubber and plastic, to inflatable designs with inner chambers that ensure pressure alleviation and proper blood circulation. Stiffness levels can be adjusted to suit individual preferences, providing relief for back pain, bones, and joints. Medicated air mattresses are available for those seeking additional health benefits. Available in full-size, king, queen, and twin sizes, these mattresses are a convenient and space-saving alternative to traditional sleeping beds. Their inflatable nature and user-friendly design make them a popular choice for holiday homes and nuclear families alike, promoting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring a good night's sleep.

The Air Mattress and Beds market caters to the demand for odor-free, durable, and convenient sleeping solutions. These mattresses offer pressure alleviation, ensuring comfort for back pain sufferers, bones, and joints. Durability is a key factor, with materials like PVC ensuring longevity. Air leaks are minimized through advanced technology, making them suitable for various applications, including hotels, hospitals, and wellness tourism. Urban regions and nuclear families prefer space-saving inflatable options, while traditional mattresses cater to those seeking comfort and support. The commercial application segment includes super-luxurious beds for hotels and extra room charges, while household application segment offers super-low-priced air mattresses for convenience stores and e-commerce stores. Accessories like sleeping pads, water props, and adjustable models cater to outdoor camping, vehicles, and RVs. Health benefits include relief from bedsore and sleeping disorders, making them a healthy lifestyle choice. The market offers a range of product offerings, from twin-sized low-profile variants to full-size products, catering to various needs and preferences. Social media campaigns and holiday sales drive sales, with brands like Kurlon leveraging Kurlopedic technology and Air-flow technology for added comfort and health benefits.

