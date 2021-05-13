Air Particle Monitor System Market to grow by USD 1.74 Billion during 2021-2025, Aeroqual Ltd. and Danaher Corp. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
May 13, 2021, 18:26 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has monitored the air particle monitor system market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the air particle monitor system market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The indoor application segment will continue to garner the largest market share during the next few years.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing construction of green buildings and surging incidences of air pollution globally will influence the market positively in the next few years.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.
- How big is the North American market?
32% of the growth will originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeroqual Ltd., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased incidence of air pollution globally, the growing pharmaceutical industry in APAC, and the need for cleanrooms in the semiconductor industry will offer immense growth opportunities. Uncertainties associated with crude oil and natural gas prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this air particle monitor system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Particle Monitor System Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- End-user
- Government
- Commercial And Residential
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air particle monitor system market report covers the following areas:
- Air Particle Monitor System Market Size
- Air Particle Monitor System Market Trends
- Air Particle Monitor System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the product advances in air monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the air particle monitor system market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Air Particle Monitor System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air particle monitor system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air particle monitor system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air particle monitor system market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air particle monitor system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial and residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aeroqual Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Spectris Plc
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
