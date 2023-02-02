AIR Partners with SeaKeepers, Empowering Yachters with eVTOL Flight Capabilities

The companies will collaborate to ensure that AIR's eVTOL for personal ownership is capable of marine operations such as yacht transport and resupply.

PARDES HANNA, Israel, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AIR , creator of eVTOLs for the consumer market, announced its partnership with The International SeaKeepers Society, an educational organization for members of the yachting community. The partnership will ensure AIR's eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) models are available for use as auxiliary equipment to extend yachters' reach and access points beyond yacht capabilities.

AIR and SeaKeepers' collaboration is the latest in the midst of an ongoing aviation industry revolution to electrify aircraft. As an official AIR Brand Ambassador, SeaKeepers will play a significant role in expanding and enabling AIR's vision – the mass adoption of personal air vehicles – by focusing on the unique market of the yachting community. Incorporating the AIR ONE on yachting expeditions simplifies near-shore commutes on and off the yacht by eliminating the need to carry aviation fuel and a variety of spare parts, removing the obstacle of requiring a professional pilot, and allowing for charging using onboard generators.

AIR's inaugural vehicle, AIR ONE, allows individual consumers to embrace the freedom of flight in their daily travels. The vehicle is a sporty, all-electric two-seater eVTOL offering a practical range on a single charge at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 km/h). The AIR ONE allows owners to take off and land on any flat surface with a 250kg payload, including a yacht deck. AIR ONE's collapsible wings and compact size make it a viable flight option for a considerable portion of the yachting community.

"As AIR enters the next stages of growth, we are excited to deliver the value of personal electric flight to additional industries and communities," said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. "In addition to helping improve yacht logistics, this partnership enables yachters to add an extra layer of sky-high adventure to sea excursions and is a significant step in our mission to advance air mobility adoption around the world."

"The eVTOL is a natural addition to yachting missions," said Jay Wade, Chairman of SeaKeepers. "AIR ONE specifically is a no-brainer for yachters looking for an environmentally friendly, easy-to-integrate flight option to elevate their yacht experience, literally and figuratively."

Since coming out of stealth just over a year ago, AIR unveiled the AIR ONE at the Kentucky Derby in May, leading to over 300 pre-orders globally. Last month, the company announced successful forward flight testing of its full-scale prototype, just five months after completing its first hover flights in July, keeping it on track to deliver the first batch of AIR ONE vehicles late 2024. AIR's most recent partnerships include air mobility companies FlyOnE and AeroAuto, establishing a network to service and support AIR's growing community of users.

About AIR

AIR is revolutionizing everyday mobility for everyday people, empowering individuals to seize the power of personal flight. Combining aerospace innovation with the maturity of automotive technology and uncompromising safety standards powered by proprietary fly-tech, AIR's first-of-its-kind eVTOLs for personal use offer the ground-breaking opportunity to easily "drive the sky." Founded by Chen Rosen, Netanel Goldberg and Rani Plaut, based in the green fields of Pardes Hanna, near Tel Aviv, AIR is paving the way for a cleaner, more thrilling future of mobility, affording everyone the freedom to fly. For more information check out: https://www.airev.aero/

About SeaKeepers

The International SeaKeepers Society® is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization focusing on the health of the world's oceans and climate. SeaKeepers works with the boating and yachting community to take advantage of their unique potential in order to further marine research and to raise awareness about the issues our oceans face. The International SeaKeepers Society acts as a global catalyst working with governments, scientists, institutions, and other marine organizations to further its mission and to support sensible, achievable marine protection and restoration. For more information, please visit www.seakeepers.org

Press Contact

Kate Schoenstadt

[email protected]

IL:+972 54 777 6684

SOURCE AIR