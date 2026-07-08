Customers can access more than 120 destinations across the Southwest network on a single ticket.

Expanded connectivity across the United States via Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, South Korea's hybrid service carrier (HSC), today announced the launch of an interline partnership with Southwest Airlines, becoming the first Korean airline to establish an interline partnership with the largest domestic carrier in the United States.

Under the new partnership, Air Premia passengers can travel seamlessly on a single ticket to more than 120 destinations across the Southwest network.

Air Premia Becomes First Korean Carrier to Launch Interline Partnership with Southwest Airlines

The two airlines will offer connecting services through Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu, enabling travelers from South Korea to conveniently reach destinations that currently have limited or no nonstop service from Korea, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Portland, and Nashville. Tickets for these new interline itineraries will be available beginning July 8 through travel agencies and online booking channels.

Southwest Airlines operates the largest domestic route network in the United States, serving destinations nationwide as well as 11 countries across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

This partnership strengthens Air Premia's connectivity beyond its U.S. West Coast gateways while expanding Southwest Airlines' access to travelers from South Korea and the broader East Asian market.

In accordance with U.S. entry regulations, passengers arriving from South Korea and connecting to another U.S. destination must claim their checked baggage and complete customs inspection at their first port of entry. However, passengers connecting from a Southwest Airlines domestic flight to an Air Premia international flight can check their baggage through to their destination, ensuring a more convenient and hassle-free travel experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Southwest Airlines, one of the largest domestic carriers in the United States," said Yoo Myung-sub, Chief Executive Officer of Air Premia. This partnership significantly expands travel opportunities for our customers, providing seamless access to more than 120 destinations across the Southwest network. We look forward to expanding this partnership and delivering even greater convenience and value to travelers across the Pacific."

"Similar to Southwest, Air Premia works to pair value and comfort with high-quality service for everyone onboard," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer. "Air Premia becomes our latest partner in a portfolio that not only provides more potential global travel options for Southwest Customers, it also exposes more marketplaces overseas to our unmatched network in the United States and our world-famous Hospitality."

Air Premia currently maintains interline partnerships with Korean Air, Thai Airways, and T'way Air as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its global network.

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since launching its first international service in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established its presence by operating key routes to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Notably, it focuses on long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not operate, while maintaining price competitiveness compared to full-service carriers (FSCs). This approach aligns well with the growing "value-for-money travel" trend. Air Premia has expanded its transpacific network with services to Honolulu and, most recently, Washington, D.C., further strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality1 at 122 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. By empowering its more than 73,000 People3 to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Customers in Extra Legroom seats will be offered a premium snack (on flights traveling 301 miles or more) and complimentary premium drinks (on flights traveling 251 miles or more). Service may be modified or limited at Southwest's discretion. Must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Alcohol served onboard must be consumed onboard the aircraft. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026

SOURCE Air Premia