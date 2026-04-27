First new Washington, D.C. service by a Korean carrier in 31 years, expanding capacity and customer choice

Four weekly flights to operate on airline's longest route, highlighting "Wide Premium" competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's only hybrid airline, has launched new scheduled service between Incheon and Washington, D.C., expanding its North American network to the U.S. East Coast.

Air Premia held an inaugural ceremony on April 24 at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport before operating its first regular flight on the new route. With the addition of Washington, D.C., the airline now connects major destinations across the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Air Premia Launches Washington, D.C. Service, Completing U.S. East-West Network Expansion

The launch is particularly significant as it marks the first additional Washington, D.C. route introduced by a Korean carrier in 31 years, providing increased seat capacity and broader travel options on transpacific East Coast services. The route is also the longest in Air Premia's network by flight distance, further strengthening the airline's long-haul operations.

Air Premia's Incheon–Washington Dulles service operates four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights depart Incheon at 10:00 a.m. and arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport at 10:50 a.m. local time. Return flights depart at 1:20 p.m. local time and arrive in Incheon at 5:45 p.m. the following day.

Air Premia differentiates itself on long-haul routes through its "Wide Premium" service concept, combining generous personal space with competitive fares. Designed as an alternative to traditional premium offerings centered on business class, the service features seat pitch of 42 to 46 inches and seat width of 20 inches, offering enhanced comfort and accessibility. All seats are equipped with personal monitors and onboard services aimed at improving the long-haul travel experience.

The Washington, D.C. route is expected to particularly benefit from these features given its extended flight time, while serving stable demand from diplomatic and business travelers.

"Launching service to Washington, D.C. is an important milestone that completes our East-West U.S. network," said Yoo Myung-sub, Chief Executive Officer of Air Premia. "We hope more travelers will experience a new standard in long-haul travel through our Wide Premium service."

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since launching its first international service in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established its presence by operating key routes to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Notably, it focuses on long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not operate, while maintaining price competitiveness compared to full-service carriers (FSCs). This approach aligns well with the growing "value-for-money travel" trend. Starting July 3, 2025, Air Premia also began operating flights to Honolulu, further expanding its transpacific network.

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

SOURCE Air Premia