Air Premia, Celebrates the First Anniversary of Its New York Route with Exceptional Performance

In its first year of service, Air Premia's Incheon-New York route has quickly established itself as a preferred choice for travelers. To celebrate this milestone, Air Premia is offering a limited time special fares and additional flights.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid airline Air Premia is celebrating its first year of launching the Incheon-New York route. Making it first flight on May 22 last year, the route has successfully operated 393 flights, transported 108,717 passengers with an impressive average occupancy rate of 90%.

On the afternoon of May 22nd local time in New York - Marking its first anniversary of the Incheon-New York route, Air Premia held a celebration event held at the New York Country Club. The event was attended by Air Premia New York Branch Manager Choi Hyun-chul and prominent guests.

Under the leadership of CEO Yoo Myung-sub and COO Moon Bo-kook, Air Premia has capitalized on its strategic use of Newark Liberty International Airport, offering more convenient access to Manhattan compared to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is believed to have influenced the airlines' popularity. Moreover, Air Premia is the only national airline that operates the Incheon-New York route four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Demographic insight revealed that 57% of passengers were female and 43% were male. The route appeals most strongly to younger travelers, with 22.6 in their 20s, followed by 19.3% in their 60s and above, and 19% in their 30s. Additionally, 15% were in their 50s, 12.7% in their 40s, and 11.4% were under 19 years old. In line with the characteristics of the route, where many family members and acquaintances visit, it was found that New Yorkers also used Air Premia often. Round-trip passengers departing from New York accounted for nearly half (49.1%), while those departing from Korea accounted for 50.9%.

To commemorate this achievement, Air Premia hosted a special event at the New York Country Club on May 22. The event was attended by around 80 people, including local political and business leaders, media and travel agents. Expressing his confidence in Air Premia's promising future, Branch Manager Choi Hyeon-chul said, "The first anniversary of the New York route is a growth engine for the company and the creation of new value for customers and the market. We are deeply grateful to our customers and the local community for their support and trust in Air Premia. In return, we are committed to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction and continued innovation in value creation."

As part of the celebration, Air Premia is selling special airline tickets for this route until May 29th. The tickets are available from 1,143,900 won for a round-trip and the boarding period is until the end of February next year. Furthermore, during the peak summer season from July 11 to August 15, the airline will increase its service to include an extra flight on Thursday and operated 5 days a week. Tickets for these additional flights are available on Air Premia website.

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

SOURCE Air Premia