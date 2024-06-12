Air Premia purchases spare engine to enhance operational stability.

- Air Premia Purchases and Receives One Rolls-Royce Engine Dedicated to B787-9

- Establishes greater operational flexibility by having its own spare engine in addition to maintaining subscription-based engine care service.

- Accelerates Infrastructure Development for Stable Operations Including EDTO180 Approval and IOSA Certification Preparation

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid service airline Air Premia (CEOs: Yu Myeong-seop and Moon Bo-kook) announced on June 12 that it has purchased a spare engine for its Boeing 787-9 aircraft as part of its efforts to build infrastructure for stable operations.

With the introduction of the spare engine, the airline expects to improve aircraft availability and customer reliability by enabling quick responses to various unexpected situations such as engine repairs.

Since 2019, Air Premia has had a subscription-based engine care service contract with engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce to continuously supply spare engines. The airline has now secured an additional layer of operational flexibility by owning its own spare engine.

The spare engine purchased is a Rolls-Royce's "Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust Efficiency and New technology)," the latest version in the Trent engine product line. The Trent 1000 engine is optimized for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and the improved TEN version offers stronger thrust, lower noise levelsand enhanced fuel efficiency through new technology.

An Air Premia official said, "We will continue to secure spare engines along with the introduction of new aircraft. Since aviation safety is non-negotiable, we will do our utmost to further enhance stability through continuous investment and effort."

In addition to purchasing the spare engine, the airline received "Extended Diversion Time Operation (EDTO) 180" approval in June 2023, extending the maximum diversion time for its Boeing 787-9 to 180 minutes, thus ensuring stable operations on long-haul routes. The airline is also preparing to obtain the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) International Safety Operational Audit (IOSA) certification, focusing on building infrastructure for stable operations.

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, and Tokyo. . Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to FSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel." Starting from May 17th, 2024, Air Premia also began flights to San Francisco in the United States.

