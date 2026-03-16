Economy seat pitch on aircraft HL8701 increased from 31 to 33 inches

Total seat count adjusted from 344 to 326 as part of cabin space and comfort upgrades, including new carpet installation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's only hybrid airline, has enhanced passenger comfort by reducing the total number of seats while expanding seat pitch to enhance passenger comfort.

The airline announced that the economy class seat pitch on aircraft HL8701 has been increased from 31 inches to 33 inches. Following the adjustment, the aircraft's total seat capacity has been reduced from 344 seats to 326 seats, a decrease of 18 seats.

Air Premia Expands Economy Seat Pitch by Reducing Seat Count

Unlike the common industry practice of increasing seat density to improve profitability, Air Premia has focused on expanding seat space to improve passenger comfort and overall travel experience.

The aircraft completed its seat reconfiguration in mid-March and entered service on March 16. Passengers on flights operated by this aircraft will now experience the expanded seat pitch.

Air Premia has been continuously improving seat space to enhance comfort for passengers traveling on long-haul routes. In 2024, the airline also reconfigured two aircraft previously operating with 338 seats, reducing them to 320 seats while expanding economy class seat pitch.

The airline is currently carrying out sequential seat adjustments on aircraft configured with 344 seats, with plans to expand the economy class seat pitch on all aircraft to 33 inches or more within this year.

Air Premia currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft, configured with 309 seats (three aircraft), 320 seats (two aircraft), 326 seats (two aircraft), and 344 seats (two aircraft). All aircraft except the 344-seat configuration currently operate with an economy class seat pitch of 33 inches or greater.

Along with the seat pitch expansion, Air Premia has also replaced the cabin carpet. The newly installed carpet is produced using digital printing technology, allowing the airline's brand identity to be naturally incorporated into the cabin interior design.

In addition, the new carpet is lighter than the previous version, contributing to aircraft weight reduction and supporting environmental benefits such as improved fuel efficiency.

"Air Premia is committed to continuously improving seat space and the cabin environment so that passengers traveling on long-haul routes can enjoy a more comfortable journey," an Air Premia official said. "We will continue to introduce various service enhancements to further elevate the customer experience."

SOURCE Air Premia