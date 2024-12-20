Air Premia Expands Fleet with 6th Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Plans New Routes for 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's leading hybrid carrier, today announced the addition of its sixth Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking its first fleet expansion in over 18 months. The airline also revealed plans to add three more aircraft in 2025.

As Korea's sole hybrid service carrier (HSC), Air Premia delivers premium services focusing on essential amenities at competitive prices, adhering to its philosophy of being "an airline loved for its premium yet essential services."

Air Premia CEO Kim Jae-hyun (seventh from left) and executives celebrate the arrival of the airline's sixth Boeing 787-9 aircraft during a special ceremony at Incheon International Airport

Aircraft Features and Configuration The new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features a 344-seat configuration, with 35 premium economy seats offering 46-inch seat pitch and 309 economy seats with 31-inch seat pitch. As part of the airline's fleet expansion, economy class seats will be upgraded to provide 33 inches of pitch.

Currently undergoing inspection and interior upgrades, the aircraft will begin commercial operations in January 2025, primarily serving routes to the Americas. The Boeing 787-9's fuselage, constructed with over 50% carbon composite materials, delivers 20% better fuel efficiency compared to conventional passenger aircraft. With a range of over 15,000 km, it efficiently serves long-haul routes such as Seoul to New York.

Network Expansion and Growth Strategy Air Premia currently operates scheduled flights to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo Narita, and Bangkok. The carrier plans to launch new routes to Da Nang and Hong Kong in early 2025, followed by services to Honolulu and Seattle.

To support its network expansion, Air Premia will add three more aircraft in 2025, bringing its total fleet to nine by year-end.

"Fleet expansion is crucial for growth in the aviation industry," said Seung-shin Park, Head of Public Relations at Air Premia. "We are developing a balanced route portfolio to enhance both customer convenience and profitability."

