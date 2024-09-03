Air Premia introduces GE Aerospace Software Solution to reduce emissions and improve safety

Introduction of Fuel Insight, Safety Insight, and FlightPulse®

Could improve fuel efficiency by 1.4% and reduce carbon emissions by 5,916 tons annually

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid airline company, Air Premia (CEO Yoo Myung-seop) announced on September 2nd that it has introduced GE Aerospace's integrated software solution to help reduce carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency and safety.

The integrated systems include three software programs: Fuel Insight, Safety Insight, and the FlightPulse® app.

Fuel Insight uses GE Aerospace's Event Measurement System (EMS) to identify optimal opportunities to improve fuel efficiency throughout the entire aircraft operation phase. This system can improve fuel efficiency by 1.4% per year, which would reduce carbon emissions by 5,916 tons based on Air Premia's current operations.

Safety Insight is a service-based software solution that analyzes data received from aircraft to help identify potential risks and enhance the overall safety in operations.

FlightPulse® is a fully configurable, modular Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) software application that provides pilots with data on fuel efficiency and flight safety analyzed by Fuel Insight and Safety Insight directly. Pilots can gain valuable insights from the secure app by understanding fuel impacts and operational changes while becoming more familiar with potential threats and events to enhance flight safety and efficiency.

Haejihn Lim, head of Air Premia's Flight Operations Engineering team, remarked, "Air Premia is the first airline in South Korea to introduce GE Aerospace's integrated software solution with FlightPulse®, Safety Insight, and Fuel Insight." He added, "Introducing this integrated solution will provide key insights to help reduce emissions and drive the airline's overall sustainability goals."

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, and Narita. Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to FSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel." Starting from May 17th, 2024, Air Premia also began flights to San Francisco in the United States.

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace software solutions put aviation data to work with products and services that empower airlines to run robust and resilient operations. Flight Ops, Tech Ops, and Maintenance and Reliability Analytics solutions from GE Aerospace help aircraft operators enhance safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health. For more information, visit www.GEAerospace.com/systems/saas.

