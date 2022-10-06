Air Premia Launches Los Angeles - Seoul Flights

Air Premia offers special inaugural fares starting at $787 on non-stop Dreamliner 787 flights from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's first hybrid airline Air Premia (YP) is pleased to announce seats open for sale in the US market starting with its inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Seoul on October 29, 2022. Passengers can purchase tickets from travel agents or the Air Premia website.

Air Premia will operate Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft 5 times a week between Los Angeles and Seoul (Incheon). All flights offer a choice of 2 cabins: Premium Economy Class and regular Economy Class.

Air Premia 787

The distinguishing feature of Air Premier's inflight product is the seat spacing - Premium Economy class is 42 inches, 4 inches wider than competitors' seats and Economy class at 35 inches is also superior to the competition. Individual seat inflight entertainment systems along with WIFI on demand makes the inflight experience even more pleasurable.

Flights from Los Angeles Tom Bradley International Terminal depart Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:50 AM with priority check-in available for Premium Economy passengers. Onward connections are available from Incheon to Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

Air Premia is pleased to serve the large Korean American community in California with non-stop services to Korea from its first US gateway - Los Angeles. Additional US cities are planned as part of future route expansions.

For further assistance and booking information contact your Travel Professional or Air Premia US Customer Service at 213-626-2083 (US Business Hours) or email [email protected].

About Air Premia

Based on the philosophy of "Comfort that everyone can enjoy," Air Premia provides high-quality service at competitive prices.

Air Premia is the first Hybrid Service Carrier (HSC) in Korea. Founded in July 2017, it has plans for long term intercontinental expansion with investments from renowned financial institutions and Korean Americans in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Media Contact:

Leslie Machado

562.577.1802

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Premia