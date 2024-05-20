Air Premia Launches New Service on San Francisco-Incheon Route, Operating Four Times Weekly

- This is Air Premia's third route connecting the US mainland and Korea, following similar routes to Los Angeles and New York City

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia (CEOs: Yoo Myung-sub and Moon Bo-kook) has started operating flights between San Francisco and Incheon four times a week, expanding the connection between the Americas and Korea. This new route marks Air Premia's third direct connection between the continental United States and Korea, following successful launches in Los Angeles and New York.

Participants taking commemorative photos at SFO airport. (From left: Hallmark aviation GM Osela Qusai, Hallmark aviation VP Ken Pierce, Air Premia CFO Park Kwang-eun, SFO airport COO Jeff Littlefield, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco Lim Jung-taek, Air Premia CEO Yoo Myung-sub, SFO airport CFO Kevin Bumen, SFO airport property Manager Steve Lash, SFO airport Property Manager Iman Arghandiwal, Swissport VP Cecilla Gullen and SFOTEC Executive Director Ed Barnes.)

The inauguration ceremony for the San Francisco-Incheon route took place at San Francisco International Airport on May 17 at 1:30 pm local time. The event was attended by Air Premia CEO Yoo Myung-sub and other distinguished guests.

Flights on the San Francisco-Incheon route are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departures from San Francisco International Airport are at 3:00 pm local time, arriving at Incheon International Airport at 7:50 pm the following day. The return flights depart from Incheon International Airport at 5:30 pm local time, landing at San Francisco Airport at 12:30 pm.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's aviation information portal, Air Premia carried over 671,500 passengers last year, with more than 229,300 on the Los Angeles and New York routes alone. This figure represents 11.6% of the total passengers carried by national carriers, offering new travel options across the Americas.

Additionally, Air Premia has increased its Los Angeles flights to a daily schedule and introduced irregular flights to Honolulu, further expanding its American network. The increase in flights is expected to significantly enhance cargo operations, especially with the use of belly cargo. With nearly 60% of last year's cargo revenue generated from operations in the Americas, the new San Francisco route is poised to further boost these figures.

To enhance convenience for travelers to the Americas, Air Premia has also joined the TSA Pre-Check program as the third national carrier, simplifying airport security procedures. Furthermore, the implementation of online check-in systems at American airports is set to improve boarding processes.

"The Americas are Air Premia's most important strategic route," said CEO Yoo Myung-sub. "We plan to offer more routes and flights, creating more diverse options for Korean immigrants and local travelers heading to Korea."

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" and offers premium services comparable to full-service carriers (FSCs) at reasonable prices.

Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, and Narita. Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to FSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel." Starting from May 17th, Air Premia will also begin flights to San Francisco in the United States.

Media Contact

Seungshin Park

Leader of PR Team, Air Premia

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Premia