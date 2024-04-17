Air Products Again Earns Spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the 6th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company, has once again earned a spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List. This is Air Products' sixth consecutive year on the list.

"Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Air Products. It is our higher purpose to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products. "We are proud to again be recognized for our efforts but know there is always more work to be done. We will continue to work hard every day to execute on our many world-scale energy transition megaprojects, provide excellent service to our industrial gases customers and innovate solutions to generate a cleaner future."

For Barron's annual ranking of the most sustainable companies, the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies were scored on a variety of environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures. Barron's worked with Calvert Research and Management, which analyzed how the companies performed across 230 ESG metrics, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions.

Air Products ranked #57 on this year's list. Inclusion on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list is Air Products latest recognition for its sustainability efforts. Recently, Air Products was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 for the 12th time. Air Products also was ranked #4 in Forbes Magazine's list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023, and recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024. Air Products was also included in Time magazine's inaugural list of the World's Best Companies 2023.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

SOURCE Air Products