Air Products and New Flyer Five-City Tour in the State of Washington Demonstrates Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Technology

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) and New Flyer of America Inc. hosted a five-city tour in Washington State during the week of March 22nd to demonstrate the benefits of fuel cell electric buses powered with Air Products' hydrogen.

As part of the demonstration, Sunline Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California provided a New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ from its fleet of hydrogen buses to showcase the benefits of hydrogen in transit. The tour began in Bremerton, Washington where a local transit agency observed the bus being fueled using an Air Products' mobile fueling station. As part of the demonstration, the transit team received training on how to fuel the bus and was then able to drive it on its regular route to get first-hand experience of how the vehicle performed under real-world conditions. Air Products and New Flyer then made similar stops in Renton, Olympia, Chehalis and Vancouver, Washington demonstrating the benefits and advantages of hydrogen transit.

Washington is one of several states that have taken steps to encourage public transportation providers to transition from traditional gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles to low- or no-emission fleets. Hydrogen fuel cell bus technology provides transit agencies with a proven, efficient alternative for a zero emissions fleet under a vast range of operating conditions, not just for short routes.

"We're proud to collaborate with New Flyer on this tour to showcase the real-world environmental benefits that are already available today through hydrogen," said Eric Guter, Air Products' vice president – Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions. "Air Products has made substantial investments to ensure that customers have ready access to infrastructure and supply of hydrogen as the world transitions to a greener, more sustainable future."

Air Products is the world's leading supplier of hydrogen and hydrogen mobility solutions with over 60 years of experience. The Company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refueling operations annually, across twenty countries and over 250 projects. Last year, Air Products celebrated the grand opening of the largest hydrogen fueling station for transit buses in the United States. Located at the Orange County Transportation Authority in Santa Ana, California the station is equipped with Air Products' hydrogen fueling technology, design and equipment. It has a bus fueling capacity for up to 50 buses, which corresponds to fueling up to 1,500 kilograms (kg) of hydrogen in eight-hours. The station can fuel transit buses with an average of 28 kg of hydrogen per bus in six to 10 minutes per bus while also providing back-to-back bus fueling for up to 30 buses and simultaneous fueling capability with multiple fueling lanes. For every zero-emissions hydrogen vehicle, Air Products has a hydrogen fueling solution.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

