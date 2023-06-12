Air Products' AP-X® LNG Technology and Equipment Selected for the North Field South Project

Air Products has Supplied Key Equipment and Technology for All of Qatar's Existing LNG Trains Operating in Ras Laffan Since 1996

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world's leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, has been selected to provide its proprietary AP-X® LNG Process technology and equipment to Qatargas for the North Field South (NFS) Project in Ras Laffan, the State of Qatar. It includes the supply of two new LNG process trains, adding to the four trains currently being fabricated for the North Field East (NFE) LNG project, each with an additional production capacity of eight million tonnes per annum. These mega LNG trains leverage AP-X liquefaction technology, which enables significantly higher LNG production.

"Once again, we are very pleased to have our LNG technology selected for the newest liquefaction expansion project in Qatar's North Field. Air Products' proven AP-X process technology enables significantly higher LNG production while having flexible operation over a wide range of production capacities. The unrivaled performance, reliability, and efficiency of our equipment, coupled with responsive technical service and support, enable customers to optimize a facility's overall performance with safe and sustainable solutions.," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer.

Air Products has supplied key equipment and technology for all of Qatar's existing LNG trains operating in Ras Laffan, including the initial units, which started production in 1996 using Air Products' AP-C3MR™ LNG Process technology; six AP-X LNG Process trains, which started up between 2009 and 2011; four AP-X LNG Process trains currently in fabrication; and the two new AP-X LNG Process trains for NFS.

Air Products will supply Qatargas with its proprietary AP-X natural gas liquefaction process technology and equipment and associated technical services. The equipment includes main cryogenic heat exchangers (MCHEs), subcooling heat exchangers (SCHEs), Rotoflow® turbomachinery companders and nitrogen economizer cold boxes. All engineering and design will be done in Air Products' global corporate headquarters office in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the MCHE and SCHE manufacture will be executed at Air Products' LNG equipment manufacturing facility located on the west coast of Florida, less than a mile from the deep-water port at Port Manatee.

Air Products opened its world-class Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60% expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry.

In October 2018, a new LNG equipment test facility was dedicated, which enables Air Products to continually improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment and to design new equipment.

Air Products' proprietary LNG process technology and equipment, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication (with proper attribution) at http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to ship it economically. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.



The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

