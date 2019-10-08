Air Products Celebrates a Decade of Sustainability Leadership with 10th Consecutive Dow Jones Sustainability Index Listing

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year Air Products (NYSE: APD) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The 2019/2020 DJSI recognition ranks Air Products among the top 20 percent of companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by DJSI for Air Products' tenth consecutive time on this sustainability listing. Achievements like this over a decade shows that Air Products is demonstrating daily its commitment to a higher purpose," said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Air Products. "Our higher purpose is to create a company where people feel they belong and their contributions are recognized and valued; a company that promotes collaboration among people of different cultures and backgrounds; a company that is committed to sustainability and supportive of the communities in which we operate; and a company that our people want to work for and where they are proud to be part of the innovative process to solve the energy and environmental challenges facing the human race."

Air Products' overall score increased by more than ten percent compared to 2018, and the company showed improvements in 15 areas. Last year, products manufactured by Air Products enabled customers to avoid 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) – equivalent to the emissions from 12 million cars – and almost double our Air Products' own direct and indirect CO 2 emissions.

Annually, RobecoSAM invites publicly-traded companies to complete its Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is used to evaluate each company's economic, environmental, social and governance practices. The companies that best manage sustainability opportunities and risks are then selected for inclusion in the DJSI Indices based on an assessment of general and industry-specific sustainability criteria.

Air Products Sustainability Report is available on the company's Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

