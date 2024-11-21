Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Air Products

Nov 21, 2024, 08:22 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Air Products Issues Statement

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today issued the following statement regarding the nomination of director candidates by Mantle Ridge for election to the Air...
Air Products Announces Two New Independent Director Candidates as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

Air Products Announces Two New Independent Director Candidates as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced planned changes to its Board of Directors as part of its commitment to ongoing refreshment. Air Products...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics