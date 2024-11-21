Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

