Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nov 19, 2025, 14:15 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE: APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

