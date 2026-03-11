Air Products' Executive Leadership to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Menezes and Chief Financial Officer Melissa Schaeffer will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:05 a.m. USET.

Access the audio webcast from Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

