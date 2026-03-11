Air Products' Executive Leadership to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 18

News provided by

Air Products

Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Menezes and Chief Financial Officer Melissa Schaeffer will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:05 a.m. USET.

Access the audio webcast from Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.  

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today reported first quarter fiscal 2026 GAAP operating income of $735 million, up 14 percent from the prior year, primarily...
Air Products Wins More than $140 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

Air Products Wins More than $140 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

Air Products (NYSE:APD), the world's leading supplier of hydrogen, today announced that it was recently awarded supply contracts from the National...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics