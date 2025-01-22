Air Products Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Marks 43rd Consecutive Year of Quarterly Dividend Increases on Company's Common Stock

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) has increased the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.79 per share, marking the 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases.

The dividend is payable on May 12, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

