Air Products Issues Statement

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today issued the following statement regarding the nomination of director candidates by Mantle Ridge for election to the Air Products Board of Directors at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting:

Air Products' Board of Directors has received Mantle Ridge's nomination notice and director nominees. The Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company's proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in due course. Air Products shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

