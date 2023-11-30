Air Products Membrane Solutions Announces Membrane-Based Nitrogen Generation System Milestone with 2,000th Seagoing Vessel

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, has announced a milestone – there are now 2,000 seagoing vessels worldwide utilizing membrane-based nitrogen generation systems from Air Products Membrane Solutions.

Air Products was the first company to install a membrane-based nitrogen generation system onboard a ship in 1984. Today, ships from over 50 countries are utilizing Air Products Membrane Solutions' nitrogen generators designed and manufactured at Air Products' facility in Norway.

"This is a tremendous milestone for Air Products Membrane Solutions. Almost four decades after pioneering this technology, Air Products continues to innovate and support the energy transition by providing membrane systems to alternative fuel ships, enabling a cleaner future," said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions.

Air Products Membrane Solutions' membrane-based nitrogen generation systems enable large ships to efficiently switch from traditional heavy fuels to cleaner alternative fuels while at sea, resulting in reduced emissions during the transport of goods.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems. Air Products' systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

The number of ships using marine-based membrane systems has grown markedly in recent years. As the world's most experienced supplier of marine-based membrane systems, Air Products Membrane Solutions engineers and fabricates turnkey systems for shipboard and land-based applications including alternative fuel systems, chemical tankers, oil platforms, and liquified natural gas (LNG) applications.

Additional Air Products Membrane Solutions key offerings include:

Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including methane, nitrogen or hydrogen. Offered to value-added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense. Engineered-to-Order-Systems - Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.

Global Service and Support - Provides maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit airproducts.com/membranes.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

