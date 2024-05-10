Air Products Membrane Solutions Announces New PRISM® GreenSep LNG Membrane Separator for bio-LNG Production

Air Products will Highlight the PRISM® GreenSep LNG membrane separator at BIOGAS AMERICAS 2024 in Savannah, Georgia

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, today announced the launch of the new PRISM® GreenSep liquefied natural gas (LNG) membrane separator for bio-LNG production.

"As the world's leading supplier of technology for the LNG industry, the PRISM® GreenSep LNG membrane separator is an excellent addition to our expansive catalogue of solutions for LNG producers," said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions. "This cutting-edge technology will deliver a higher LNG yield at a lower operational cost, while also furthering our common goal of building a safer, cleaner, more productive world."

PRISM­® GreenSep LNG membrane separators eliminate the need for intermediate purification technologies such as amine scrubbing or thermal swing adsorption during bio-LNG production, allowing for a higher yield of bio-LNG while also reducing operational expenses and energy consumption. Bio-LNG is liquefied biomethane created from an organic source such as food, animal, or municipal waste.

Air Products will highlight the PRISM® GreenSep LNG membrane separator at BIOGAS AMERICAS at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia from May 13 to May 16. Also at the conference, Rory Deledda, Air Products' Biogas Product Manager, will host a Tech Talk highlighting the benefits of GreenSep LNG membrane separators for system designers at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 on the Keynote Stage at BIOGAS AMERICAS.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems. Air Products' membrane separators and systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Additional Air Products Membrane Solutions key offerings include:

Membrane Separators – Consist of thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that act as a molecular filter to separate gases into individual elements, including methane, nitrogen or hydrogen. Offered to value-added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. Industries served include aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense. Marine Systems - Air Products is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving several market segments including dual-fuel systems, chemical tankers, oil platforms and liquefied natural gas carriers. More than 2000 ships worldwide currently use separation systems based on Air Products' membrane technology.





Engineered-to-Order-Systems – Large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, which are fully customized to customer specifications serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.





Global Service and Support – Provides maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offering health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions visit membranesolutions.com.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

