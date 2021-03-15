Air Products Places its Newest and Sixth ASU Onstream in Chandler, Arizona

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leading industrial gas producer, today announced its newest air separation unit (ASU) in Chandler, Arizona is onstream and under long-term contract supplying key electronics and other customers. The ASU is capable of producing over two million standard cubic feet per hour of gaseous nitrogen and over 20,000 standard cubic feet per hour of high purity oxygen.

"Air Products' team was able to place this ASU onstream under a tight schedule and to do so safely and under our proven build, own and operate model. The Chandler location is a world-class, high volume site with potential for future capacity expansions. The new ASU is an important investment for Air Products as it will enable us to continue to supply the electronics industry and other customers with the nitrogen and oxygen needed for their growth," said Francesco Maione, president, Americas at Air Products.

Air Products has been operating the Chandler facility since 1981 and its last expansion there occurred in 2011. Air Products adds this new ASU to the five existing ASUs it owns and operates at its plant site in Chandler. Air Products also operates two nitrogen pipelines connecting the Air Products facility to semiconductor manufacturers and customers in the area. The new project also added a significant amount of additional low-pressure liquid nitrogen storage to maintain the reliability model at the site, as well as high purity oxygen storage.

Air Products owns and maintains nitrogen pipelines in the leading electronics regions around the world, providing reliable product supply and the ability to make low-cost increases in volume adjustments as necessary. Air Products' initial nitrogen pipeline was installed to serve the Silicon Valley. Today the company's pipelines are operating in the leading Science Parks in Taiwan, China and Korea, supplying next generation fabs with the high volumes of nitrogen necessary for semiconductor and TFT-LCD production.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

