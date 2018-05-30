Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Highlights of the GRI Report include: Air Products' commitment to safety, including delivering the best safety performance in the Company's more than 75-year history; how Sustainability is at the core of its business providing industrial gases and applications expertise to customers; and progress against its 2020 sustainability performance goals, underpinned by the Company's "Grow, Conserve, and Care" sustainability strategy.

"It takes a dedicated, 24/7 effort to drive improvements in our own sustainability performance while developing innovative products and solutions that benefit our customers' processes," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products chairman, president and CEO. "In this, our 25th year of reporting, I could not be prouder of the progress our 15,000 employees around the world have made, and I know they remain committed to our core values, operating safely every day, and achieving the sustainability performance goals we have set as a global company."

Under its "Grow, Conserve and Care" strategy, Air Products aims to:

Grow – lead the Industrial Gas industry in profitability and contribute greater than 50 percent of revenues from offerings that improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and meet societal needs.

– lead the Industrial Gas industry in profitability and contribute greater than 50 percent of revenues from offerings that improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and meet societal needs. Conserve – save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, improve distribution efficiency and effectively manage hazardous waste.

– save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, improve distribution efficiency and effectively manage hazardous waste. Care – lead the Industrial Gas industry in safety, build a diverse and inclusive workforce, and measure the positive impacts of our employee and community engagement efforts.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-publishes-2018-sustainability-report-300656778.html

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

