Air Products Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) published its 2019 Sustainability Report today. The report provides the Company's stakeholders with economic, environmental and social performance data from the prior year, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards Core option.

Highlights of the GRI Report include: fostering safety as a fundamental value at Air Products; how Sustainability is at the core of Air Products' business providing industrial gases and applications expertise to customers; progress against 2020 sustainability performance goals, underpinned by the Company's "Grow, Conserve, and Care" sustainability strategy; and discussion of Air Products' commitment to its higher purpose.

"Our higher purpose is to create a company where people feel they belong, and their contributions are recognized and valued. A company that promotes collaboration among people of different cultures and backgrounds. A company that is committed to sustainability and supportive of the communities in which we operate. A company that our people want to work for - where they are proud to be part of the innovative process to solve the energy and environmental challenges facing the human race," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and CEO.

Amplifying Air Products' approach to sustainability are the benefits that customers derive from the company's products and world-leading technologies. For example, in 2018 the products produced by Air Products enabled customers to avoid 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) — equivalent to the emissions from 12 million cars — and almost double Air Products' direct and indirect CO 2 emissions.

Under its "Grow, Conserve and Care" strategy, Air Products aims to:

Grow – lead the Industrial Gas industry in profitability and contribute greater than 50 percent of revenues from offerings that improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and meet societal needs.

– lead the Industrial Gas industry in profitability and contribute greater than 50 percent of revenues from offerings that improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and meet societal needs. Conserve – save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, and improve distribution efficiency.

– save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, and improve distribution efficiency. Care – lead the Industrial Gas industry in safety, build a diverse and inclusive workforce, and realize the positive impacts of our employee and community engagement efforts.

The full Report is available on the company's Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $40 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

