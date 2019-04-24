Air Products Reports Very Strong Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 FY19 (all from continuing operations; comparisons versus prior year):

GAAP EPS of $1.90 , up one percent; GAAP net income of $421 million

Adjusted EPS of $1.92* , up 12 percent; adjusted EPS up 17 percent on a constant currency basis

Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.7 percent*, up 340 basis points

Guidance

Increasing fiscal 2019 full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.15 to $8.30* per share, up 10 percent* over prior year at midpoint; fiscal 2019 third quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10 to $2.15 per share*, up eight to 10 percent* over fiscal 2018 third quarter

Increasing expected fiscal year 2019 capital spending to a range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion

*The results and guidance in this release, including in the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP continuing operations measures and are identified by the word "adjusted" preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found below.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $421 million and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.90 for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2019. These results include a $0.02 EPS charge from a pension settlement.

On a non-GAAP basis, quarterly adjusted net income from continuing operations of $425 million and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.92 increased 13 and 12 percent respectively over the prior year. On a constant currency basis, diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 17 percent.

Second quarter sales of $2.2 billion increased one percent over the prior year. Volumes and pricing both increased three percent; this strong performance was roughly offset by four percent unfavorable currency and two percent from a contract modification to a tolling agreement in India, which impacts sales but not profits. Excluding the Jazan project, volumes grew five percent due to positive base business volumes and additional new plant onstreams, including the Lu'An gasification facility in Asia. Pricing improved in all three regions and across merchant product lines.

Adjusted EBITDA of $825 million increased 12 percent over the prior year, driven by the higher volumes and positive pricing, partially offset by unfavorable currency and higher costs. Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.7 percent increased 340 basis points over the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The committed and motivated team at Air Products continues to generate superior performance, delivering our 20th consecutive quarter of adjusted EPS growth despite unfavorable currency. The team also drove us to a new record adjusted quarterly EBITDA margin, which is up more than 1,200 basis points from five years ago when we first began our journey to be the safest, most diverse and most profitable industrial gas company it the world. We have a differentiated position of financial strength and technology that enables us to continue deploying capital into strategic, high-return, value-creating projects while also continuing to return cash to shareholders through our dividend."

Second Quarter Results by Business Segment

Industrial Gases – Americas sales of $992 million increased nine percent over the prior year. Volumes increased five percent and pricing and higher energy pass-through each contributed three percent, partially offset by two percent unfavorable currency. Adjusted EBITDA of $398 million increased 10 percent over the prior year, primarily driven by higher volumes and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.2 percent increased 60 basis points from the prior year; excluding the impact of higher energy pass-through, adjusted EBITDA margin increased 150 basis points.

Industrial Gases – EMEA sales of $494 million decreased 12 percent from prior year. Strong pricing contributed three percent, volumes were stable, and higher energy pass-through added one percent. These results were offset by seven percent unfavorable currency and a nine percent decrease from the India contract modification. Adjusted EBITDA of $182 million increased two percent over the prior year; on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased nine percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.8 percent increased 500 basis points over the prior year; excluding the impact of the India contract modification, adjusted EBITDA margin was up approximately 200 basis points.

Industrial Gases – Asia sales of $625 million increased 12 percent over the prior year. Volumes increased 12 percent, driven primarily by new projects including the Lu'An project; pricing increased five percent; and currency was negative five percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $298 million increased 32 percent, and record adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.7 percent was up 700 basis points over the prior year on strong volumes and pricing.

Outlook

Ghasemi said, "Our results this quarter show how focused our people are on the day-to-day operational performance of our business. Additionally, we are forging a new path for growth through successful execution of world-scale projects. As a result, we remain confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitments."

Air Products is increasing full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from a previous range of $8.05 to $8.30 to a new range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share, which is up 10 percent over prior year at midpoint. For the fiscal 2019 third quarter, Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.15 per share, up eight to 10 percent over the fiscal 2018 third quarter.

Air Products is increasing its expected capital expenditures to a range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion for full-year fiscal 2019.

Effective October 1, 2018, Air Products adopted the new revenue recognition standard, which had no material impact on the company's financial statements. Management has provided adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis. While Air Products might have additional impacts from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adopted in late 2017, or incur additional costs for items such as cost reduction actions and pension settlements in future periods, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS or the effective tax rate. Management does not believe these items to be representative of underlying business performance. Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS to a comparable GAAP range.

Earnings Teleconference

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $40 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

* Presented below are reconciliations of the reported GAAP results to the non-GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share data)

The Company has presented certain financial measures on a non-GAAP ("adjusted") basis and has provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business because such measures, when viewed together with our financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results.

In many cases, our non-GAAP measures are determined by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to exclude certain disclosed items ("non-GAAP adjustments") that we believe are not representative of the underlying business performance. For example, in fiscal years 2017 and 2016, we restructured the Company to focus on its core Industrial Gases business. This resulted in significant cost reduction and asset actions that we believe were important for readers to understand separately from the performance of the underlying business. Additionally, we have recorded discrete impacts associated with the Tax Act since its enactment in December 2017. The reader should be aware that we may incur similar expenses in the future. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

The tax impact on our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax expense impact of the transactions and is impacted primarily by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended 31 March Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018 Operating

Income Operating

Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision Net

Income Diluted

EPS 2019 GAAP $516.5

23.6 % $46.2

$107.5

$421.3

$1.90

2018 GAAP 455.4

21.1 % 43.7

56.2

416.4

1.89

Change GAAP $61.1

250 bp $2.5

$51.3

$4.9

$.01

% Change GAAP 13 %

6 % 91 % 1 % 1 % 2019 GAAP $516.5

23.6 % $46.2

$107.5

$421.3

$1.90

Pension settlement loss(B) —

— % —

1.2

3.8

.02

2019 Non-GAAP Measure $516.5

23.6 % $46.2

$108.7

$425.1

$1.92

2018 GAAP $455.4

21.1 % $43.7

$56.2

$416.4

$1.89

Tax restructuring —

— % —

38.8

(38.8)

(.18)

2018 Non-GAAP Measure $455.4

21.1 % $43.7

$95.0

$377.6

$1.71

Change Non-GAAP Measure $61.1

250 bp $2.5

$13.7

$47.5

$.21

% Change Non-GAAP Measure 13 %

6 % 14 % 13 % 12 %

The table below reflects what our second quarter adjusted diluted EPS would have been on a constant currency basis. We calculate this non-GAAP measure by adjusting our GAAP diluted EPS for our non-GAAP adjustments and further adjusting the current year result for prior period average exchange rates. We believe this measure reflects the underlying adjusted EPS growth rate versus the prior year.













Three Months Ended





31 March





2019 2018 Change % Change GAAP Diluted EPS $1.90

$1.89





Pension settlement loss .02

—





Tax restructuring —

(.18)





Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.92

$1.71

$.21

12 % Currency adjustment .08







Adjusted Diluted EPS – constant currency basis $2.00

$1.71

$.29

17 %

















Continuing Operations

Six Months Ended 31 March 2019 vs. 2018 Operating Income Operating Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision Net Income Diluted EPS 2019 GAAP $971.5

22.0 % $99.1

$239.6

$768.8

$3.48

2018 GAAP 916.1

21.0 % 57.5

348.0

572.0

2.59

Change GAAP $55.4

100 bp $41.6

($108.4)

$196.8

$.89

% Change GAAP 6 %

72 % (31) % 34 % 34 % 2019 GAAP $971.5

22.0 % $99.1

$239.6

$768.8

$3.48

Facility closure 29.0

.7 % —

6.9

22.1

.10

Pension settlement loss(B) —

— % —

1.2

3.8

.02

Tax reform repatriation —

— % —

15.6

(15.6)

(.07)

Tax reform adjustment related to deemed

foreign dividends —

— % —

(56.2)

56.2

.25

2019 Non-GAAP Measure $1,000.5

22.7 % $99.1

$207.1

$835.3

$3.78

2018 GAAP $916.1

21.0 % $57.5

$348.0

$572.0

$2.59

Tax reform repatriation —

— % 32.5

(420.5)

453.0

2.06

Tax reform rate change and other —

— % —

214.0

(214.0)

(.97)

Tax restructuring —

— % —

38.8

(38.8)

(.18)

2018 Non-GAAP Measure $916.1

21.0 % $90.0

$180.3

$772.2

$3.50

Change Non-GAAP Measure $84.4

170 bp $9.1

$26.8

$63.1

$.28

% Change Non-GAAP Measure 9 %

10 % 15 % 8 % 8 %

(A) Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by sales. (B) Reflected on the consolidated income statements within "Other non-operating income (expense), net." Fiscal year 2019 includes a before-tax impact of $5.0 for the three and six months ended 31 March 2019. Refer to Note 1, Pension Settlement Loss, to the consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Below is a reconciliation of consolidated operating income to segment total operating income:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

31 March 31 March Operating Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated total $516.5

$455.4

$971.5

$916.1

Facility closure —

—

29.0

—

Segment total $516.5

$455.4

$1,000.5

$916.1



Below is a reconciliation of consolidated equity affiliates' income to segment total equity affiliates' income:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

31 March 31 March Equity Affiliates' Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated total $46.2

$43.7

$99.1

$57.5

Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment —

—

—

32.5

Segment total $46.2

$43.7

$99.1

$90.0



ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations (including noncontrolling interests) excluding certain non‑GAAP adjustments, which the Company does not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, before interest expense, other non‑operating income (expense), net, income tax provision, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful metric for management to assess operating performance.

Below is a reconciliation of income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis to adjusted EBITDA:

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2 YTD

Total Income From Continuing Operations(A)

$357.0



$433.5











$790.5

Add: Facility closure

29.0



—











29.0

Add: Interest expense

37.3



35.4











72.7

Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

18.5



13.7











32.2

Add: Income tax provision

132.1



107.5











239.6

Add: Depreciation and amortization

258.0



262.1











520.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$794.9



$824.8











$1,619.7

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2 YTD

Total Income From Continuing Operations(A)

$162.7



$423.6



$444.7



$459.7



$586.3

Less: Change in inventory valuation method

—



—



—



24.1



—

Add: Interest expense

29.8



30.4



34.9



35.4



60.2

Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

9.8



11.1



12.8



(28.6)



20.9

Add: Income tax provision

291.8



56.2



107.1



69.2



348.0

Add: Depreciation and amortization

227.9



240.0



245.6



257.2



467.9

Add: Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment

32.5



—



—



(4.0)



32.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$734.9



$739.1



$819.5



$822.0



$1,474.0



(A) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

2019 vs. 2018

Q1

Q2













Q2 YTD

Total Change GAAP























Income from continuing operations change

$194.3



$9.9















$204.2

Income from continuing operations % change

119 %

2 %













35 % Change Non-GAAP























Adjusted EBITDA change

$60.0



$85.7















$145.7

Adjusted EBITDA % change

8 %

12 %













10 %

Below is a reconciliation of segment operating income to adjusted EBITDA:



Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE











Three Months Ended 31 March 2019











Operating income (loss) $255.6

$122.5

$199.7

($12.2)

($49.1)

$516.5

Operating margin 25.8 % 24.8 % 31.9 %



23.6 % Three Months Ended 31 March 2018











Operating income (loss) $222.3

$116.7

$148.7

$12.1

($44.4)

$455.4

Operating margin 24.3 % 20.8 % 26.7 %



21.1 % Operating income (loss) change $33.3

$5.8

$51.0

($24.3)

($4.7)

$61.1

Operating income (loss) % change 15 % 5 % 34 % (201) % (11) % 13 % Operating margin change 150 bp 400 bp 520 bp



250 bp NON-GAAP MEASURE











Three Months Ended 31 March 2019











Operating income (loss) $255.6

$122.5

$199.7

($12.2)

($49.1)

$516.5

Add: Depreciation and amortization 124.9

46.3

84.9

2.0

4.0

262.1

Add: Equity affiliates' income 17.8

13.3

13.8

1.3

—

46.2

Adjusted EBITDA $398.3

$182.1

$298.4

($8.9)

($45.1)

$824.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.2 % 36.8 % 47.7 %



37.7 % Three Months Ended 31 March 2018











Operating income (loss) $222.3

$116.7

$148.7

$12.1

($44.4)

$455.4

Add: Depreciation and amortization 122.3

50.7

62.6

1.9

2.5

240.0

Add: Equity affiliates' income 16.9

11.1

15.4

.3

—

43.7

Adjusted EBITDA $361.5

$178.5

$226.7

$14.3

($41.9)

$739.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.6 % 31.8 % 40.7 %



34.3 % Adjusted EBITDA change $36.8

$3.6

$71.7

($23.2)

($3.2)

$85.7

Adjusted EBITDA % change 10 % 2 % 32 % (162) % (8) % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change 60 bp 500 bp 700 bp



340 bp

















Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE











Six Months Ended 31 March 2019











Operating income (loss) $474.8

$228.1

$401.5

($8.3)

($95.6)

$1,000.5

Operating margin 24.0 % 22.4 % 32.1 %



22.7 % Six Months Ended 31 March 2018











Operating income (loss) $439.5

$221.2

$324.2

$21.6

($90.4)

$916.1

Operating margin 24.1 % 20.5 % 27.0 %



21.0 % Operating income (loss) change $35.3

$6.9

$77.3

($29.9)

($5.2)

$84.4

Operating income (loss) % change 8 % 3 % 24 % (138) % (6) % 9 % Operating margin change (10) bp 190 bp 510 bp



170 bp NON-GAAP MEASURE











Six Months Ended 31 March 2019











Operating income (loss) $474.8

$228.1

$401.5

($8.3)

($95.6)

$1,000.5

Add: Depreciation and amortization 250.5

92.6

164.8

4.1

8.1

520.1

Add: Equity affiliates' income 40.4

27.0

30.0

1.7

—

99.1

Adjusted EBITDA $765.7

$347.7

$596.3

($2.5)

($87.5)

$1,619.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.7 % 34.1 % 47.6 %



36.7 % Six Months Ended 31 March 2018











Operating income (loss) $439.5

$221.2

$324.2

$21.6

($90.4)

$916.1

Add: Depreciation and amortization 240.1

99.8

119.4

3.5

5.1

467.9

Add: Equity affiliates' income 35.5

24.2

29.6

.7

—

90.0

Adjusted EBITDA $715.1

$345.2

$473.2

$25.8

($85.3)

$1,474.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2 % 32.0 % 39.4 %



33.7 % Adjusted EBITDA change $50.6

$2.5

$123.1

($28.3)

($2.2)

$145.7

Adjusted EBITDA % change 7 % 1 % 26 % (110) % (3) % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change (50) bp 210 bp 820 bp



300 bp

INCOME TAXES

The tax impact of our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax expense associated with each adjustment and is primarily dependent upon the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions. For additional discussion on the impacts of our non-GAAP tax adjustments, including those resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, refer to Note 2, Income Taxes, to the consolidated financial statements.



Effective Tax Rate

Three Months Ended

31 March

Six Months Ended

31 March

2019 2018

2019 2018 Income Tax Provision—GAAP $107.5

$56.2



$239.6

$348.0

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $541.0

$479.8



$1,030.1

$934.3

Effective Tax Rate—GAAP 19.9 % 11.7 %

23.3 % 37.2 % Income Tax Provision—GAAP $107.5

$56.2



$239.6

$348.0

Facility closure —

—



6.9

—

Pension settlement loss 1.2

—



1.2

—

Tax reform repatriation —

—



15.6

(420.5)

Tax reform adjustment related to deemed foreign dividends —

—



(56.2)

—

Tax reform rate change and other —

—



—

214.0

Tax restructuring —

38.8



—

38.8

Income Tax Provision—Non-GAAP Measure $108.7

$95.0



$207.1

$180.3

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $541.0

$479.8



$1,030.1

$934.3

Facility closure —

—



29.0

—

Pension settlement loss 5.0

—



5.0

—

Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment —

—



—

32.5

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—Non-GAAP Measure $546.0

$479.8



$1,064.1

$966.8

Effective Tax Rate—Non-GAAP Measure 19.9 % 19.8 %

19.5 % 18.6 %

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

We define capital expenditures as cash flows for additions to plant and equipment, acquisitions (less cash acquired), and investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates. The components of our capital expenditures are detailed in the table below:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

31 March 31 March

2019 2018 2019 2018 Additions to plant and equipment $560.1

$315.9

$963.5

$572.5

Acquisitions, less cash acquired 106.3

34.3

106.3

271.4

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 1.4

—

1.4

—

Capital expenditures $667.8

$350.2

$1,071.2

$843.9



We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019 to be approximately $2,400 to $2,500.



RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE)

Return on capital employed (ROCE) is calculated on a continuing operations basis as earnings after-tax divided by five-quarter average total capital. Earnings after-tax is calculated based on trailing four quarters and is defined as the sum of net income from continuing operations attributable to Air Products, interest expense, after-tax, at our effective quarterly tax rate, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. This non-GAAP measure has been adjusted for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments detailed below. Total capital consists of total debt and total equity less total assets of discontinued operations.