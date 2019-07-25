Air Products Reports Very Strong Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q3 FY19 (all from continuing operations; comparisons versus prior year):

GAAP EPS of $2.20 and GAAP net income of $488 million , both up 13 percent





and GAAP net income of , both up 13 percent Record adjusted EPS of $2.17* , up 11 percent; adjusted EPS up 14 percent on a constant currency basis





, up 11 percent; adjusted EPS up 14 percent on a constant currency basis Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.1 percent*, up 380 basis points

Highlights

Completed asset buyback: two air separation units from Jinmei Huayu in Shanxi Province , China





, Korea wins: awarded contracts to supply MEMC Korea's new 300mm silicon wafer fab in Cheonan and POSCO Chemical's new cathode material manufacturing complex in Gwangyang

Guidance

Fiscal 2019 full-year adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $8.20 to $8.25* per share, up more than 10 percent* over prior year at midpoint; fiscal 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.26 to $2.31 per share*, up 13 to 16 percent* over fiscal 2018 fourth quarter





to per share, up more than 10 percent* over prior year at midpoint; fiscal 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance of to per share*, up 13 to 16 percent* over fiscal 2018 fourth quarter Expected fiscal year 2019 capital spending in the range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion

*The results and guidance in this release, including in the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP continuing operations measures and are identified by the word "adjusted" preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found below.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $488 million and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.20 for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019. These results include several disclosed items which total to a $0.03 EPS benefit.

On a non-GAAP basis, quarterly adjusted net income from continuing operations of $481 million and record adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.17 increased 12 and 11 percent, respectively, over the prior year. On a constant currency basis, diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14 percent.

Third quarter sales of $2.2 billion decreased two percent, as four percent higher pricing and two percent higher volumes were more than offset by four percent unfavorable currency; three percent from a contract modification to a tolling agreement in India, which impacts sales but not profits; and one percent lower energy cost pass-through. Excluding the Jazan sale of equipment project, volumes grew four percent due to new plants and base business growth. Pricing improved in all three regions.

Record adjusted EBITDA of $892 million increased nine percent over the prior year. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased eight percent on strong performance in all regions, particularly driven by the Lunar New Year recovery in Asia. Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.1 percent increased 380 basis points over the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The committed team at Air Products continues to execute on our well-defined short- and long-term strategy. Our adjusted EPS of $2.17 was the highest ever and 11 percent higher than last year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 40 percent was also a record high and 1,500 basis points higher than five years ago when we set our goal to be the best industrial gas company in the world. I want to thank all of our employees around the world who work hard every day to deliver these results."

Third Quarter Results by Business Segment

Industrial Gases – Americas sales of $955 million increased one percent over the prior year, as four percent higher pricing was partially offset by two percent unfavorable currency and one percent lower energy pass-through. Underlying volumes grew one percent, but were offset by a contact termination that occurred in the third quarter of the prior year. Record adjusted EBITDA of $410 million increased seven percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.9 percent increased 270 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by higher pricing.





sales of increased one percent over the prior year, as four percent higher pricing was partially offset by two percent unfavorable currency and one percent lower energy pass-through. Underlying volumes grew one percent, but were offset by a contact termination that occurred in the third quarter of the prior year. Record adjusted EBITDA of increased seven percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.9 percent increased 270 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by higher pricing. Industrial Gases – EMEA sales of $495 million decreased 12 percent from prior year. Strong pricing contributed four percent, and volumes increased two percent over the prior year. These results were offset by five percent unfavorable currency, two percent lower energy pass-through, and an 11 percent decrease from the India contract modification. Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million increased two percent over the prior year; on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased seven percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.4 percent increased 520 basis points over the prior year; excluding the impact of the India contract modification, adjusted EBITDA margin was up approximately 100 basis points.





sales of decreased 12 percent from prior year. Strong pricing contributed four percent, and volumes increased two percent over the prior year. These results were offset by five percent unfavorable currency, two percent lower energy pass-through, and an 11 percent decrease from the contract modification. Adjusted EBITDA of increased two percent over the prior year; on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased seven percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.4 percent increased 520 basis points over the prior year; excluding the impact of the contract modification, adjusted EBITDA margin was up approximately 100 basis points. Industrial Gases – Asia sales of $679 million increased nine percent over the prior year. Volumes increased 10 percent, driven primarily by new projects, mainly the Lu'An gasification project. Pricing increased five percent, with strength across all major product lines and countries. Unfavorable currency had a negative six percent impact. Record adjusted EBITDA of $334 million increased 24 percent, and record adjusted EBITDA margin of 49.2 percent increased 590 basis points over the prior year on strong volumes, pricing and productivity. Sequentially, volumes and adjusted EBITDA improved eight and 12 percent, respectively, on the strong Lunar New Year recovery and new plant start-ups.

Outlook



Ghasemi said, "We remain very optimistic about the future of Air Products. We are confident our strategy differentiates us and gives us the capability to continue growing earnings per share by more than 10 percent per year over the long term. We have demonstrated this over the past five years, with adjusted EPS growth averaging 13 percent annually."

Air Products expects full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $8.20 to $8.25 per share, up more than 10 percent over prior year at midpoint. For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $2.26 to $2.31 per share, up 13 to 16 percent over the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion for full-year fiscal 2019.

Effective October 1, 2018, Air Products adopted the new revenue recognition standard, which had no material impact on the company's financial statements. Management has provided adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis. While Air Products might have additional impacts from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adopted in late 2017, or incur additional costs for items such as cost reduction actions and pension settlements in future periods, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS or the effective tax rate. Management does not believe these items to be representative of underlying business performance. Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS to a comparable GAAP range.

* Presented below are reconciliations of the reported GAAP results to the non-GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share data)

The Company has presented certain financial measures on a non-GAAP ("adjusted") basis. Accordingly, reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) are provided on the pages that follow.

The Company's non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business because such measures, when viewed together with financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's historical financial performance and projected future results.

In many cases, non-GAAP measures are determined by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP measure to exclude certain disclosed items, or "non-GAAP adjustments", that the Company believes are not representative of underlying business performance. For example, the Company previously excluded certain expenses associated with cost reduction actions, impairment charges, and gains on disclosed transactions. The reader should be aware that the Company may recognize similar losses or gains in the future. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

The tax impact on our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax impact of the transactions. These tax impacts are primarily driven by the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended 30 June Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 Operating

Income Operating

Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision Net

Income Diluted

EPS 2019 GAAP $569.7

25.6 % $56.4

$109.3

$488.0

$2.20

2018 GAAP 515.8

22.8 % 58.1

107.1

430.7

1.95

Change GAAP $53.9

280 bp ($1.7)

$2.2

$57.3

$.25

% Change GAAP 10 %

(3) % 2 % 13 % 13 %

2019 GAAP $569.7

25.6 % $56.4

$109.3

$488.0

$2.20

Cost reduction actions 25.5

1.2 % —

6.7

18.8

.08

Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments (29.1)

(1.3) % —

—

(29.1)

(.13)

Tax reform repatriation —

— % —

(3.2)

3.2

.02

2019 Non-GAAP Measure $566.1

25.5 % $56.4

$112.8

$480.9

$2.17

2018 GAAP $515.8

22.8 % $58.1

$107.1

$430.7

$1.95

2018 Non-GAAP Measure $515.8

22.8 % $58.1

$107.1

$430.7

$1.95

Change Non-GAAP Measure $50.3

270 bp ($1.7)

$5.7

$50.2

$.22

% Change Non-GAAP Measure 10 %

(3) % 5 % 12 % 11 %

The table below reflects what our third quarter adjusted diluted EPS would have been on a constant currency basis. We calculate this non-GAAP measure by adjusting our GAAP diluted EPS for our disclosed items as well as prior period average exchange rates. We believe this measure reflects the underlying adjusted EPS growth rate versus the prior year.













Three Months Ended





30 June





2019

2018 Change % Change GAAP Diluted EPS $2.20

$1.95





Cost reduction actions .08

—





Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments (.13)







Tax reform repatriation .02

—





Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.17

$1.95

$.22

11 % Currency adjustment .05







Adjusted Diluted EPS – Constant Currency Basis $2.22

$1.95

$.27

14 %



Continuing Operations

Nine Months Ended 30 June 2019 vs. 2018 Operating Income Operating Margin(A) Equity

Affiliates'

Income Income Tax

Provision Net Income Diluted EPS 2019 GAAP $1,541.2

23.2 % $155.5

$348.9

$1,256.8

$5.68

2018 GAAP 1,431.9

21.6 % 115.6

455.1

1,002.7

4.54

Change GAAP $109.3

160 bp $39.9

($106.2)

$254.1

$1.14

% Change GAAP 8 %

35 % (23) % 25 % 25 % 2019 GAAP $1,541.2

23.2 % $155.5

$348.9

$1,256.8

$5.68

Facility closure 29.0

.4 % —

6.9

22.1

.10

Cost reduction actions 25.5

.4 % —

6.7

18.8

.08

Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments (29.1)

(.4) % —

—

(29.1)

(.13)

Pension settlement loss(B) —

— % —

1.2

3.8

.02

Tax reform repatriation —

— % —

12.4

(12.4)

(.06)

Tax reform adjustment related to deemed

foreign dividends —

— % —

(56.2)

56.2

.25

2019 Non-GAAP Measure $1,566.6

23.6 % $155.5

$319.9

$1,316.2

$5.94

2018 GAAP $1,431.9

21.6 % $115.6

$455.1

$1,002.7

$4.54

Tax reform repatriation —

— % 32.5

(420.5)

453.0

2.06

Tax reform rate change and other —

— % —

214.0

(214.0)

(.97)

Tax restructuring —

— % —

38.8

(38.8)

(.18)

2018 Non-GAAP Measure $1,431.9

21.6 % $148.1

$287.4

$1,202.9

$5.45

Change Non-GAAP Measure $134.7

200 bp $7.4

$32.5

$113.3

$.49

% Change Non-GAAP Measure 9 %

5 % 11 % 9 % 9 %

(A) Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by sales. (B) Reflected on the consolidated income statements within "Other non-operating income (expense), net." Fiscal year 2019 includes a before-tax impact of $5.0 for the nine months ended 30 June 2019. Refer to Note 3, Pension Settlement Loss, to the consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Below is a reconciliation of consolidated operating income to segment total operating income:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

30 June 30 June Operating Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated total $569.7

$515.8

$1,541.2

$1,431.9

Facility closure —

—

29.0

—

Cost reduction actions 25.5

—

25.5

—

Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments (29.1)

—

(29.1)

—

Segment total $566.1

$515.8

$1,566.6

$1,431.9



Below is a reconciliation of consolidated equity affiliates' income to segment total equity affiliates' income:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

30 June 30 June Equity Affiliates' Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated total $56.4

$58.1

$155.5

$115.6

Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment —

—

—

32.5

Segment total $56.4

$58.1

$155.5

$148.1



ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations (including noncontrolling interests) excluding certain non‑GAAP adjustments, which the Company does not believe to be indicative of underlying business trends, before interest expense, other non‑operating income (expense), net, income tax provision, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful metric for management to assess operating performance.

Below is a reconciliation of income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis to adjusted EBITDA:

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3 YTD

Total Income From Continuing Operations(A)

$357.0



$433.5



$500.2







$1,290.7

Add: Interest expense

37.3



35.4



34.2







106.9

Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

18.5



13.7



17.6







49.8

Add: Income tax provision

132.1



107.5



109.3







348.9

Add: Depreciation and amortization

258.0



262.1



269.1







789.2

Add: Facility closure

29.0



—



—







29.0

Add: Cost reduction actions

—



—



25.5







25.5

Less: Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments

—



—



29.1







29.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$794.9



$824.8



$891.6







$2,511.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.7 %

37.7 %

40.1 %





37.8 % 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3 YTD

Total Income From Continuing Operations(A)

$162.7



$423.6



$444.7



$459.7



$1,031.0

Add: Interest expense

29.8



30.4



34.9



35.4



95.1

Less: Other non-operating income (expense), net

9.8



11.1



12.8



(28.6)



33.7

Add: Income tax provision

291.8



56.2



107.1



69.2



455.1

Add: Depreciation and amortization

227.9



240.0



245.6



257.2



713.5

Less: Change in inventory valuation method

—



—



—



24.1



—

Add: Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment

32.5



—



—



(4.0)



32.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$734.9



$739.1



$819.5



$822.0



$2,293.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin

33.2 %

34.3 %

36.3 %

35.8 %

34.6 %

(A) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.





2019 vs. 2018

Q1

Q2

Q3





Q3 YTD Total Change GAAP



















Income from continuing operations change

$194.3



$9.9



$55.5







$259.7

Income from continuing operations % change

119 %

2 %

12 %





25 % Change Non-GAAP



















Adjusted EBITDA change

$60.0



$85.7



$72.1







$217.8

Adjusted EBITDA % change

8 %

12 %

9 %





9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change

250 bp

340 bp

380 bp





320 bp

Below is a reconciliation of segment operating income to adjusted EBITDA:



Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE











Three Months Ended 30 June 2019











Operating income (loss) $262.2

$123.4

$231.4

($9.6)

($41.3)

$566.1

Operating margin 27.4 % 24.9 % 34.1 %



25.5 % Three Months Ended 30 June 2018











Operating income (loss) $237.1

$118.8

$185.5

$19.8

($45.4)

$515.8

Operating margin 25.0 % 21.2 % 29.7 %



22.8 % Operating income (loss) change $25.1

$4.6

$45.9

($29.4)

$4.1

$50.3

Operating income (loss) % change 11 % 4 % 25 % (148) % 9 % 10 % Operating margin change 240 bp 370 bp 440 bp



270 bp

NON-GAAP MEASURE











Three Months Ended 30 June 2019











Operating income (loss) $262.2

$123.4

$231.4

($9.6)

($41.3)

$566.1

Add: Depreciation and amortization 126.3

47.8

87.9

2.2

4.9

269.1

Add: Equity affiliates' income 21.7

18.8

14.9

1.0

—

56.4

Adjusted EBITDA $410.2

$190.0

$334.2

($6.4)

($36.4)

$891.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.9 % 38.4 % 49.2 %



40.1 % Three Months Ended 30 June 2018











Operating income (loss) $237.1

$118.8

$185.5

$19.8

($45.4)

$515.8

Add: Depreciation and amortization 120.5

49.8

69.5

2.3

3.5

245.6

Add: Equity affiliates' income 24.1

17.5

15.1

1.4

—

58.1

Adjusted EBITDA $381.7

$186.1

$270.1

$23.5

($41.9)

$819.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.2 % 33.2 % 43.3 %



36.3 % Adjusted EBITDA change $28.5

$3.9

$64.1

($29.9)

$5.5

$72.1

Adjusted EBITDA % change 7 % 2 % 24 % (127) % 13 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change 270 bp 520 bp 590 bp



380 bp



Industrial

Gases–

Americas Industrial

Gases–

EMEA Industrial

Gases–

Asia Industrial

Gases–

Global Corporate

and other Segment

Total GAAP MEASURE











Nine Months Ended 30 June 2019











Operating income (loss) $737.0

$351.5

$632.9

($17.9)

($136.9)

$1,566.6

Operating margin 25.1 % 23.2 % 32.8 %



23.6 % Nine Months Ended 30 June 2018











Operating income (loss) $676.6

$340.0

$509.7

$41.4

($135.8)

$1,431.9

Operating margin 24.4 % 20.7 % 27.9 %



21.6 % Operating income (loss) change $60.4

$11.5

$123.2

($59.3)

($1.1)

$134.7

Operating income (loss) % change 9 % 3 % 24 % (143) % (1) % 9 % Operating margin change 70 bp 250 bp 490 bp



200 bp

NON-GAAP MEASURE











Nine Months Ended 30 June 2019











Operating income (loss) $737.0

$351.5

$632.9

($17.9)

($136.9)

$1,566.6

Add: Depreciation and amortization 376.8

140.4

252.7

6.3

13.0

789.2

Add: Equity affiliates' income 62.1

45.8

44.9

2.7

—

155.5

Adjusted EBITDA $1,175.9

$537.7

$930.5

($8.9)

($123.9)

$2,511.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.0 % 35.5 % 48.2 %



37.8 % Nine Months Ended 30 June 2018











Operating income (loss) $676.6

$340.0

$509.7

$41.4

($135.8)

$1,431.9

Add: Depreciation and amortization 360.6

149.6

188.9

5.8

8.6

713.5

Add: Equity affiliates' income 59.6

41.7

44.7

2.1

—

148.1

Adjusted EBITDA $1,096.8

$531.3

$743.3

$49.3

($127.2)

$2,293.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.6 % 32.4 % 40.7 %



34.6 % Adjusted EBITDA change $79.1

$6.4

$187.2

($58.2)

$3.3

$217.8

Adjusted EBITDA % change 7 % 1 % 25 % (118) % 3 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin change 40 bp 310 bp 750 bp



320 bp

INCOME TAXES

The tax impact of our pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments reflects the expected current and deferred income tax expense associated with each adjustment and is primarily dependent upon the statutory tax rate of the various relevant jurisdictions and the taxability of the adjustments in those jurisdictions. For additional discussion on the impacts of our non-GAAP tax adjustments, including those resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, refer to Note 4, Income Taxes, to the consolidated financial statements.



Effective Tax Rate

Three Months Ended

30 June

Nine Months Ended

30 June

2019 2018

2019 2018 Income Tax Provision—GAAP $109.3

$107.1



$348.9

$455.1

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $609.5

$551.8



$1,639.6

$1,486.1

Effective Tax Rate—GAAP 17.9 % 19.4 %

21.3 % 30.6 % Income Tax Provision—GAAP $109.3

$107.1



$348.9

$455.1

Facility closure —

—



6.9

—

Cost reduction actions 6.7

—



6.7

—

Pension settlement loss —

—



1.2

—

Tax reform repatriation (3.2)

—



12.4

(420.5)

Tax reform adjustment related to deemed foreign dividends —

—



(56.2)

—

Tax reform rate change and other —

—



—

214.0

Tax restructuring —

—



—

38.8

Income Tax Provision—Non-GAAP Measure $112.8

$107.1



$319.9

$287.4

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—GAAP $609.5

$551.8



$1,639.6

$1,486.1

Facility closure —

—



29.0

—

Cost reduction actions 25.5

—



25.5

—

Gain on exchange of equity affiliate investments (29.1)

—



(29.1)

—

Pension settlement loss —

—



5.0

—

Tax reform repatriation - equity method investment —

—



—

32.5

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes—Non-GAAP Measure $605.9

$551.8



$1,670.0

$1,518.6

Effective Tax Rate—Non-GAAP Measure 18.6 % 19.4 %

19.2 % 18.9 %

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

We define capital expenditures as cash flows for additions to plant and equipment, acquisitions (less cash acquired), and investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates. The components of our capital expenditures are detailed in the table below:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

30 June 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

Additions to plant and equipment $544.1

$585.6

$1,507.6

$1,158.1

Acquisitions, less cash acquired .7

48.8

107.0

320.2

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 14.3

—

15.7

—

Capital expenditures $559.1

$634.4

$1,630.3

$1,478.3



We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019 to be approximately $2,400 to $2,500.

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE)

Return on capital employed (ROCE) is calculated on a continuing operations basis as earnings after-tax divided by five-quarter average total capital. Earnings after-tax is calculated based on trailing four quarters and is defined as the sum of net income from continuing operations attributable to Air Products, interest expense, after-tax, at our effective quarterly tax rate, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. This non-GAAP measure has been adjusted for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments detailed below. Total capital consists of total debt and total equity less total assets of discontinued operations.