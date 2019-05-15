Air Products Selected to 100 Best Corporate Citizens™ List

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) sustainability and corporate citizenship efforts have been recognized once again in being named to 2019's 100 Best Corporate Citizens™ List released today by Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine). Air Products, the only industrial gas company to make the 2019 list, scored its highest ever ranking at 35 of the "100 Best" companies selected. It is the eighth consecutive time Air Products has been named to the magazine's list, which recognizes public companies for their outstanding corporate responsibility performance.

CR Magazine's 20th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance amongst the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. The data for the top 100 list, which examined disclosure and performance measurement for the entire large-cap Russell 1000®, was pulled from publicly available information, and each company making the list was evaluated around 134 environmental, social and governance factors which included: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society.

"Sustainability is at the core of what we do as a business. Air Products' people around the world are focused on delivering excellent financial and operating performance, improving the environment and our customers' sustainability, building an inclusive and collaborative culture, and supporting the communities where we live and work. Through our actions every day, the people of Air Products are fulfilling our higher purpose" said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In announcing the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2019, Corporate Responsibility Magazine's website stated that: "U.S. corporate leadership matters more than ever to drive progress despite government gridlock around environmental and social topics like climate change. CR Magazine is proud to celebrate 20 years of advancing ESG transparency and performance through the 100 Best Corporate Citizens. Each year, we measure the increasingly competitive progress of brands on ESG topics. Transparency and public commitments make corporate responsibility and sustainability programs stronger. We congratulate those honored on this year's ranking for their commitment to the triple bottom line."

Air Products aligns its sustainability efforts under the traditional economic, environmental and social categories using its "Grow, Conserve and Care" model. While growing responsibly through sustainability-driven opportunities that benefit its customers and the world, Air Products strives to conserve resources and care for its employees, customers and communities. Air Products serves dozens of industries providing gases, technologies and applications solutions that improve customers' energy efficiency, productivity, and environmental performance.

To learn more about sustainability at Air Products, visit the company's Sustainability web site.

