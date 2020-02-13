Air Products' Sustainability Success Earns Spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2020

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) successful sustainability efforts and initiatives have resulted in the company's inclusion in the 2020 Sustainability Yearbook for the eighth time.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global is one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility. The annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries as determined by their score in the annual SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. S&P Global, which acquired the ESG Ratings business from RobescoSAM in 2019, assessed over 4,700 companies across 61 industries this year with the goal of identifying those that exemplify leading corporate sustainability practices and a focus on long-term growth drivers. To earn a spot in the yearbook, a company must rank within the top 15 percent of companies in its industry for its sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability is part of our higher purpose. Our technologies, the products we provide and the talents of our employees put Air Products in a unique position to help society move to a more sustainable future," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products.

Five year ago, Air Products established sustainability goals for the company across all aspects of its "Grow-Conserve-Sustainability" framework. The process was aligned with the identification of sustainability priorities and engagement with key stakeholders.

As part of the plan, Air Products set several targets, including enabling customers to avoid CO 2 emissions while contributing more than 50 percent of its revenues from sustainable offerings. In 2018, Air Products helped customers avoid more than 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the emissions of 12 million cars.

"We congratulate Air Products for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, a showcase of the world's best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) metrics," said Manjit Jus, Global Head ESG Research and Data at S&P Global. "Launched this year under the S&P Global brand and now with increased public access to the SAM ESG Scores of all companies, the Yearbook remains a highly credible source of corporate sustainability insights."

Inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2020 is the latest recognition of Air Products' sustainability efforts. In October, Air Products was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 10th consecutive year. The DJSI recognition ranked Air Products among the top 20 percent of companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.

Air Products' Sustainability Report is available at Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

