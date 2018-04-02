Air Products' Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

"Air Products continually looks for additional sources of hydrogen to add product supply capacity to our well-established pipeline network system along the Gulf Coast. We had an existing relationship with Enterprise and are pleased to enhance and expand that relationship by processing additional levels of hydrogen-rich off-gas. One of Air Products' company goals is to always provide excellent service to our customers. Increasing the hydrogen capacity, supply reliability and flexibility of our pipeline system is a prime example of just that endeavor," said Marie Ffolkes, president, Industrial Gases Americas at Air Products.

The Mont Belvieu Air Products hydrogen production facility uses the company's proven pressure swing adsorption technology, which is already in place at numerous other locations around the world. The increased amounts of off-gas processing and hydrogen production capability, under a new long-term agreement, builds on Air Products' successful processing of off-gas from Enterprise at the same complex since 1994.

Overall, Air Products' Gulf Coast hydrogen system is the world's largest plant and pipeline network and provides over 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of hydrogen per day to refinery and petrochemicals customers. The 600-mile pipeline, which is fed by 22 Air Products' hydrogen production facilities, stretches from the Houston Ship Channel in Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pipelines offer a safe, robust and reliable supply of hydrogen to the refinery and petrochemical industries around the world. Globally, Air Products' pipeline operational expertise is evidenced by nearly 40 years of safe operation of its network of systems. Beyond its Gulf Coast pipeline system, Air Products also operates pipelines in California in the U.S.; in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Sarnia, Ontario, Canada; and also, via an extension to its existing Heartland Hydrogen Pipeline in Alberta, Canada, stretching from Edmonton to Scotford.

Hydrogen is widely used in petroleum refining processes to remove impurities found in crude oil such as sulphur, olefins and aromatics to meet product fuels specifications. Removing these components allows gasoline and diesel to burn cleaner and thus makes hydrogen a critical component in the production of cleaner fuels needed by modern, efficient internal combustion engines.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the Company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

