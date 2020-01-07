Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Teleconference on January 24

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Friday, January 24, 2020 before the stock market opens and will review these results later that day in a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-994-2093

Passcode: 5494582

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.



Telephone replay: 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international)

Passcode: 5494582

Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on January 24 through 2:00 p.m. ET on January 31, 2020.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.



SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

