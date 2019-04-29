Air Products to Feature Industrial Gas-based Solutions to Help Steelmakers Optimize Their Operations at AISTech 2019

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will feature its range of industrial gases, equipment, technologies and technical services for the steel industry at AISTech 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pa., from May 6-8. With decades of experience serving the steel industry, the company provides industrial gas-based solutions that can help steelmakers reduce fuel consumption and carbon foot print, increase productivity, optimize gas efficiency, and lower overall operating costs.

Steelmakers are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 944 to speak with an industry specialist about the challenges they face in their daily operations. From the hot end to the rolling mill, Air Products has the technical know-how to help identify solutions to problems and recommend process improvements. Using proprietary technology, the company has helped customers realize operational cost savings in combustion, gas injection, shrouding, heat treating and more.

Air Products offers a full range of industrial gases—including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide—in a variety of cost-effective supply options. For small-volume users, its CryoEase® microbulk solutions provide an alternative to cylinder supply that eliminates the hassle of cylinder handling. Large-volume users can rely on the company's traditional bulk liquid and gas supply or on-site gas generation systems. If short-term or emergency gas supply is needed, Air Products Express Services delivers with speed and flexibility.

Steelmakers are also invited to attend Air Products' technical presentation, "Combustion Applications for the Steel Industry: A Closer Look Through an Efficiency Lens," at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, as part of the Energy and Utilities Session in Room 320. The presentation will look closely at combustion processes used in the steel industry for process heating and power generation and identify avenues for improving efficiency and reducing emissions. Additional steelmaking applications where innovative technologies can help improve efficiency will also be discussed, and the company will share a snapshot of how smart combustion technologies can help improve combustion efficiency and lower maintenance downtime.

AISTech attendees who stop by Air Products' booth 944 will be helping to support the AIST Foundation. For each visitor to its booth, the Air Products Foundation again will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the AIST Foundation, whose mission is to ensure the iron and steel industry of tomorrow will have a sufficient number of qualified professionals. The AIST Foundation awards college scholarships and funds programs that attract technology-oriented professionals to the steel industry by educating the public about the high-tech, diverse and rewarding nature of careers in steel manufacturing.

For more information about Air Products' complete range of industrial gas solutions for the steel industry, visit www.airproducts.com/ironsteel.

