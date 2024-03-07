Air Products to Highlight its Freshline® Food Solutions and New Smart Technology Offering at the Seafood Expo North America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its latest innovations in "Smart Technology" capabilities for seafood processors at the Seafood Expo North America at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 10-12.

Among the technologies highlighted will be Air Products' new Freshline® Smart Technology, which allows customers to control and monitor food manufacturing processes remotely. Air Products' Smart Technology uses sensors and wireless technology to optimize processes and track key parameters. Self-monitoring analysis allows customers to see data in real-time, which can help maximize efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

In addition, Air Products will showcase its Freshline® IQF+ Tunnel Freezer, which provides a highly efficient design that allows processors to produce consistent, high-quality Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) products in larger throughputs than standard spray-freezing cryogenic IQF freezers.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. Food processors will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline® solutions, which use liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates state-of-the-art food and grinding labs in Allentown, Pa., where the company tests customer products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process, and can quantify the benefits of using cryogenics in optimizing their food processing operation.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines, to small food processors with niche products. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements.

To learn more about Air Products' food freezing solutions, visit Air Products' Cold Zone website.

