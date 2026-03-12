Air Products to Highlight its Freshline® IQ Freezer and Food Freezing Solutions at Seafood Expo North America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its Freshline® IQ Freezer and food freezing solutions for seafood processors at Seafood Expo North America at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston from March 15-17.

Air Products' Freshline® IQ Freezer offers continuous high throughput freezing or chilling for a broad range of food products, requiring minimal floorspace. It is designed in 10-foot modular sections making it easily field expandable. Couple this advanced machine with Freshline® Smart Technology, and Air Products engineers can work with a customer's team to easily troubleshoot from afar, minimizing downtime and the impact to the bottom line.

Freshline® Smart Technology is an integrative service that allows customers to monitor their food manufacturing equipment remotely to optimize processes and track key performance parameters. Self-monitoring analysis allows customers to see data in real-time, which can help maximize efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. Food processors will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline® solutions, which use liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to improve a variety of processes. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller yield losses and helps ensure moisture and quality are preserved.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates a state-of-the-art food and grinding lab at its headquarters in Allentown, Pa. Customers and prospects can utilize the facility to test products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. Working with industry specialists, prospective customers can quantify the benefits and cost of using cryogenics in their operation without investing in any capital.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple production lines, to small food processors with niche products. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements.

To learn more about Air Products' food freezing and chilling solutions, visit Air Products' Cold Zone Virtual Content Hall website.

About Air Products



Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

