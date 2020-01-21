Air Products to Highlight Its Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Food Processing at IPPE

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight its latest innovations in cryogenic food processing at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 28-30. In addition to its latest cryogenic tunnel freezer design, the Freshline® MP-Plus freezer for rapid crust or full freezing, the company will feature its new Freshline® QuickChill™ Injector. The QuickChill Injector can be easily fitted to new or existing kettles and vessels to help meat and poultry processors reduce chilling times and increase throughput of a variety of liquid products, including sauces, gravies and marinades.

IPPE attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth B5745 to speak with knowledgeable food specialists about the specific challenges in their day-to-day operations. The company provides a range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions, using nitrogen or carbon dioxide, that can offer meat and poultry processors numerous benefits over alternative systems, including faster freeze times, increased throughput, improved product quality, and much more.

Air Products provides liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide in a variety of flexible and reliable supply options. The company also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and inerting.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates food laboratories in the U.S., Europe and Asia, where the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process and quantify the cost versus benefits of using cryogenics. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for meat and poultry production, call 800-654-4567 (outside of the U.S. 610-706-4730) or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

