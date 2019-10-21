Air Products to Highlight Latest Cleanfire® Oxy-fuel Burner Solutions at Conference on Glass Problems

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight its latest Cleanfire® oxy-fuel burner solutions at the 80th Conference on Glass Problems in Columbus, Ohio, from October 28-29.

Conference attendees who visit Air Products' suite at the Hilton Downtown Columbus, Bellows F, will learn about the latest innovations in company's line of Cleanfire oxy-fuel burner technologies, which can help glass manufacturers increase glass production, reduce fuel consumption, improve glass quality and reduce emissions. On behalf of each visitor to the company's suite, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation (CGIF). This is the third consecutive year Air Products has made a contribution to CGIF to foster innovation by the next generation of ceramic and glass professionals.

In addition, Dr. Michael J. Gallagher, senior principal research engineer for combustion technology development at Air Products, will present "Synchronized Oxy-fuel Boost Burners for Zero-Port Performance Optimization in Float Glass Melting Furnaces" on Tuesday, October 29, at 3:00 p.m. as part of the Conference's Melting and Combustion Technical Session. Dr. Gallagher will discuss an advanced burner technology that is capable of automatically adjusting flame properties—particularly length, luminosity and momentum—in float glass melting furnaces to maximize oxy-fuel performance benefits. He will share both the methodology and beneficial results of field implementation of synchronized oxy-fuel boost burners, a development that combines Air Products Process Intelligence technology with the company's recently commercialized Cleanfire® HR x ™ burner.

Air Products has been supplying oxy-fuel technology to the glass industry since the mid-1970s. The company operates a state-of-the-art Advanced Clean Energy Laboratory that facilitates the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid, and solid fuels from customers. Located in Allentown, Pa., the Clean Energy Lab enables remote monitoring of real-time combustion tests from locations around the world. To learn more, call 1-800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/glass.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

http://www.airproducts.com

