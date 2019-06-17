Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its new gas density sensor at POWDERMET2019, the International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials, to be held June 23-26 in Phoenix. The new sensor has been helping heat treaters achieve production efficiencies in a variety of furnaces for hydrogen concentration measurement on the hot zone and cooling zone for nitrogen-hydrogen atmospheres.

Air Products' innovative gas density sensor continuously measures the hydrogen percentage of the furnace atmosphere, enabling heat treaters to optimize the hydrogen concentration needed to produce quality parts. By continuously measuring and controlling the furnace atmosphere, the sensor also helps heat treaters reduce costs and comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards, such as NADCAP and CQI-9.

With its compact design, Air Products' gas density sensor can be installed in minutes in-situ or in sampling lines together with other sensors. The sensor also allows for additional capabilities, such as process advisor, local alarms on upset process conditions, and predictive maintenance.

Metals processors are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 207 to speak with a knowledgeable representative about their specific furnace operation needs. In addition to gases, equipment, and technology solutions, Air Products' technical specialists can provide applications knowledge and consulting services for a variety of processes, including powder production, sintering, heat treating, inerting, and additive manufacturing.

With laboratories in Allentown, Pa., Air Products can perform metals processing research and applications development, as well as testing for simulating, troubleshooting and optimizing customer operations. Frequently used work tools include heat treating furnaces with a wide variety of atmospheres, metallurgical examinations, atmosphere analyses, thermodynamic equilibrium and diffusional calculations, as well as computational fluid dynamics modeling. Air Products provides customer support for ongoing operational efficiency, product quality improvements, and new process development projects.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of offerings for the metals processing industry, call 800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/mp.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $40 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

