Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight the reliability and efficiency of its medical gas supply systems—including solutions for temporary or emergency medical gas supply during tank changeouts or other planned and unplanned outages—at the American Society for Healthcare Engineering Annual Conference & Technical Exhibition (ASHE Annual Conference) in Baltimore from July 15-16.

ASHE attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 1815 to learn how the company can help change out their gas storage tank with no service interruption, reduce their oxygen usage by as much as 30 percent, and provide services and solutions that can help them meet the needs of their patients—quickly, effectively and safely.

Following are some of the offerings Air Products will highlight at the show:

Easy Tank Changeouts



For medical gas tank changeouts, Air Products provides quick and seamless installation in as little as three days. During installation of the new tank, the company's Mobile Medical Tank Trailers provide temporary medical gas supply, eliminating downtime. Air Products provides numerous other services, such as testing, repairs, preventative maintenance, gas audits, engineering, and turnkey installations.

Emergency Supply Systems



Air Products offers emergency supply systems that can provide an instantaneous supply of oxygen for a variety of unexpected situations, such as an oxygen line failure, an unforeseen disaster, or unusual spikes in demand. These systems are supported by the company's proprietary software and remote TELALERT® telemetry system, which help facilitate forecasting and scheduling product deliveries.

High Efficiency Supply Systems



Air Products' High Efficiency Supply Systems for liquid oxygen can reduce the loss of normally vented oxygen by as much as 30 percent. Using patented technology, these systems first pull oxygen in the form of a gas, rather than a liquid, to eliminate a rise in the tank's pressure, thereby reducing product loss. Depending on volume requirements, these systems can work with many medical or industrial gases applications that employ batch/intermittent usage or start-and-stop consumption.

As a leading supplier of medical gases in North America since 1947, Air Products provides a variety of safe and reliable delivery options to match each customer's requirements. The company offers traditional bulk liquid and gas supply for large-volume users. For small-volume users, its CryoEase® microbulk solution is a cost-effective alternative to cylinder supply that eliminates the hassle of cylinder handling, resulting in improved safety and quality control, as well as reduced costs due to increased efficiencies.

For more information about Air Products' offerings for hospitals and other medical facilities, visit www.airproducts.com/medical.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $45 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

