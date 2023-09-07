Air Products to Provide Oxygen Equipment for One of North America's Largest Wastewater Treatment Plants in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

The Equipment will be Used at the Facility's Ozone Generation Site to Remove Viruses, Bacteria and Pharmaceutical Products from Wastewater

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products has been chosen by the city of Montreal to supply oxygen equipment to support an ozone generation site that will remove impurities from wastewater at the Jean-R-Marcotte Wastewater Treatment Plant, one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in North America.

Jean-R.-Marcotte treats almost half of Quebec's wastewater before releasing it into the St. Lawrence River. On average, the wastewater treatment plant releases 2.3 million cubic meters of water into the river per day.

As part of its agreement with the city of Montreal, Air Products will provide oxygen equipment, including four vacuum swing adsorption (VSA) oxygen plants, to support the city's new state-of-the-art ozone generation system. The ozone generation system will disinfect the water, removing viruses, bacteria and pharmaceutical products.

"Air Products is proud to collaborate with the city of Montreal on this important project. Air Products' oxygen generating plants will support the city's efforts to expand a sustainable water purification process to benefit the citizens of Quebec and the wildlife that depend on the St. Lawrence River," said Air Products' Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan. "As Air Products celebrates the 50th anniversary of Air Products Canada, this project reflects our continued commitment to Canada."

Air Products began operations in Canada in 1973. Since then, Air Products has developed well established operations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. As Canada's leading supplier of hydrogen and a leader in the energy transition, Air Products is constructing a $1.6 billion (CAD) net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta. This transformative complex will use an advanced process technology and innovative design to deliver net-zero emissions. The complex also will include a hydrogen-fueled power generation plant and a liquid hydrogen facility that will produce enough liquid hydrogen capacity to fuel every major transit agency in Alberta. Earlier this year, Air Products also announced plans to build Alberta's first multi-modal hydrogen refueling station near its net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton.

Air Products pioneered the concept of on-site oxygen production over 75 years ago and today continues to integrate oxygen generation plants into the operations of industrial and municipal users such as glass, nonferrous metals and steel, cement, pulp and paper, water treatment and other industries.

For more information on how Air Products' industrial gases can aid in wastewater treatment, visit Air Products' Water and Wastewater website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products