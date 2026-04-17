Air Products to Showcase Industrial Decarbonization Solutions at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton, Alberta

Air Products' Industry Experts will Present Details of Recent Hydrogen Boiler Trials, And Showcase Technology to Help Heavy-Duty Transportation Decarbonize

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight how its innovative hydrogen technologies and expertise can help heavy industry and heavy-duty transportation improve efficiency and reach decarbonization goals at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention on April 21-22, at the Edmonton Convention Centre, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

"Air Products has deep roots in Edmonton. We are excited to again take part in the Canadian Hydrogen Convention and have the opportunity to share information on our innovative technologies and growth in the Edmonton region," said Rachel Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Canada Low Carbon Hydrogen. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with industry throughout Alberta and Western Canada to help them meet their decarbonization goals."

Smith will provide opening remarks on day two of the convention at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, in Hall A on the assembly level of the convention.

Those attending the Canadian Hydrogen Convention are invited to visit Air Products' booth #614 on the exhibit floor to speak with an industry specialist and learn how industrials gases, such as hydrogen can improve or enhance their industrial processes.

Air Products' industry experts will present at the following sessions during the Canadian Hydrogen Convention:

Expanding Markets for Hydrogen: A Breakthrough Boiler Burner Technology to Enable Low NO X Performance and Decarbonization Using Hydrogen. Timothy Lebrecht, Air Products' Industry Manager, Chemical and Clean Energy Processes, will highlight a novel, low-carbon, hydrogen–capable boiler burner that enables emission reductions in existing industrial infrastructure. This burner technology provides stable steam performance and nearly identical steam production across the full hydrogen blend range, from zero to 100 percent, when combined with natural gas. The session is scheduled from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at H2 Tech Hub 3, exhibition floor.





Timothy Lebrecht, Air Products' Industry Manager, Chemical and Clean Energy Processes, will highlight a novel, low-carbon, hydrogen–capable boiler burner that enables emission reductions in existing industrial infrastructure. This burner technology provides stable steam performance and nearly identical steam production across the full hydrogen blend range, from zero to 100 percent, when combined with natural gas. The session is scheduled from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at H2 Tech Hub 3, exhibition floor. Advancing Hydrogen Mobility: A Liquid to Gaseous Portable Fueler for Accelerating Zero-Emission Transportation in Canada. Kyle Aucker, Air Products' Senior Principal Project Engineer, will share information about a next-generation, liquid to gaseous portable hydrogen fueler designed to expand access to hydrogen fueling across Alberta and broader Canadian markets. The portable fueler was developed by Air Products with support from Alberta Innovates' Hydrogen Center of Excellence Program. The session is scheduled from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 at H2 Tech Hub 1, exhibition floor.

Air Products currently operates three hydrogen production facilities in Alberta, and a 55-kilometer hydrogen pipeline network in the Alberta Industrial Heartland. In addition, the company also operates a hydrogen production facility, a 30-kilometer pipeline network and a liquefaction facility in Sarnia, Ontario.

Construction is well underway on Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton. This transformative hydrogen facility will deploy advanced technology and an innovative design to deliver net-zero emissions. The complex will also include Western Canada's only liquid hydrogen production facility, which will help accelerate the use of hydrogen as an emissions-free fuel.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products