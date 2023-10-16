Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Heat Treat 2023 Conference and Expo

Air Products' Experts to Present Recent Research and Development Work on Smart Solutions and Information on Industrial Gas Tank Monitoring

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for the heat-treating and metal processing industry at the Heat Treat 2023 Conference and Expo from October 17-19 at Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #2020 to speak with an industry specialist and learn how Air Products' industrial gases, technologies, and supply solutions can help heat treaters and metal processors improve product quality, reduce operating costs, increase production and optimize gas usage.

In addition, Air Products' technical experts will host presentations as part of Heat Treat's technical program and solutions center. Presentations include:

Mark Weise , Air Products' Industry Manager, Metals Processing, will lead a session titled "Industrial Gas Tank Monitoring Systems to Ensure Safety, Reliability, and NFPA 86 Compliance" at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday , October 17 at the Solutions Center in the Industry Forum, located in Exhibit Hall A.





, Air Products' Industry Manager, Metals Processing, will lead a session titled "Industrial Gas Tank Monitoring Systems to Ensure Safety, Reliability, and NFPA 86 Compliance" at , October 17 at the Solutions Center in the Industry Forum, located in Exhibit Hall A. Dr. Liang He , Air Products' Senior Principal Application Engineer, will present at a session titled "Smart Solutions to Improve Heat-Treating Atmospheres and Processes," which will highlight Industry 4.0 solutions to improve production processes and product quality. He, who was recently appointed as a member of the ASM Heat Treating Society Board, will also share information about recent research and development work on Smart Solutions. The session will be held at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday , October 18, in Room 312 AB of the Huntington Convention Center.

For more than 50 years, heat treaters and metals processors around the world have relied on Air Products' industrial gases, gas atmospheres, equipment and technical support. Air Products provides industrials gases including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, helium and hydrogen, gas handling equipment and technology, global supply capability and unmatched industry experience and technical know-how to help organizations succeed.

For more information on Air Products' industrial gases and activities at Heat Treat visit Air Products | HEAT TREAT 2023.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products