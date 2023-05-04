Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions for Iron and Steelmaking Operations at AISTech2023

Air Products Foundation will Donate up to $15,000 to the AIST Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for all phases of iron and steel production at AISTech2023, the annual conference for the Association for Iron & Steel Technology, being held from May 8-10 at Huntington Place, in Detroit, Michigan.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #1456 to speak with an industry specialist and learn more about Air Products' full suite of on-site gas supply offerings and broad range of decarbonization solutions for the iron and steel industry, from oxy-fuel to hydrogen to carbon capture.

By visiting the Air Products booth, attendees will also be helping the AIST Foundation, which funds initiatives to promote the steel industry as a viable and rewarding career choice for young engineers. The Air Products Foundation has pledged to donate $100 to the AIST Foundation – up to $15,000 in all – for each registered attendee who visits the Air Products booth.

As a global leading industrial gas supplier, Air Products brings decades of experience in gas supply and technology to improve the operations performance of iron and steel producers. Air Products offers a full line of gases including argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and gas blends, with a broad range of supply mode options and purity levels to suit the needs of every operation. Air Products can also provide a wide variety of technical services and innovative gas-based technologies to help companies lower costs and improve productivity, while minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

To learn more about Air Products' complete range of industrial gas solutions for the steel industry call 800-654-4567, email [email protected], or visit the company online at www.airproducts.com/ironsteel.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

